In the “Encores!” revival of 1983’s The Tap Dance Kid — at City Center in the first week of February — the mood stayed sunny for most of the show. Even when grumpy dad William, played by Joshua Henry, wasn’t letting his talented, titular son follow his tap-dancing dreams, the rat-a-tat of happy feet kept the vibes cheerful. Then, at the eleventh hour, William finally revealed why he wouldn’t let young Willie dance. Tap is minstrelsy, he tells his son, and the room turns cold. In his galling, gorgeous breakdown number, Joshua Henry shakes his head ‘no,’ and then keeps shaking his head, letting his features go slack and his eyes roll wide. As he sings, William turns into the thing he hates. He wheels about, he turns about, he jumps Jim Crow.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO