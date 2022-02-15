ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah’s active weather sticks around through Wednesday

By Thomas Geboy
ABC 4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTAH (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, you are having a terrific Tuesday. A cold front will be moving across the state today to usher in colder temperatures across the board. Daytime highs will range about 5-15 degrees colder compared to yesterday. We’ll see increased cloud coverage and it will be...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utah surgeon dies after falling down steep slope at Solitude Resort

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after falling off a cliff during a skiing accident at Solitude Moutain Resort on Thursday. The Unified Police Department says the victim is 38-year-old Dr. Andrew Gagnon from Cottonwood Heights. Gagnon was also a transplant surgeon at Intermountain Healthcare. UPD says Gagnon was skiing alone on […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

Five things to know before moving to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s no secret that Salt Lake City is growing. Our access to the outdoors, the Silicon Slopes tech job market, and our thriving economy are just some of the many reasons Utah’s capital city is currently so highly sought. But, every move — even if it’s to a relatively welcoming […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

President’s Day Weekend forecast packs a snowy punch

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy President’s Day Weekend, Utah! We’ve got a little bit of something for everyone in the weather forecast as we trek toward the holiday. Our weekend kicks off with clear skies and plenty of sunshine, thanks to the high-pressure ridge over the state. Temperatures will climb above average in comparison to seasonal norms, and you can expect the low 50s along the Wasatch Front, with upper 40s and low 50s expected statewide. Southern Utah will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s with an abundance of sun. Dry conditions are expected Saturday, and while high pressure may allow for inversion haze to build, air quality in northern Utah valleys is expected to stay in the clean category. Saturday is a great day to enjoy outdoor activities, as a weather shift will start to become noticeable as we hit Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Brian Laundrie’s full autopsy released to the public

SALT LAKE CITY — A Florida medical examiner’s office has released Brian Laundrie’s full autopsy, which confirmed Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound last October. According to the report, investigators with the District 12 Medical Examiner Office were called to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
New York Post

Hiker falls to death taking selfie in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains

A 21-year-old hiker has died after he slipped and fell while taking a selfie from a peak in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains, authorities said. Richard Jacobson’s body was found Monday morning almost 700 feet below where he and a companion had been camping on the Flatiron Peak at Lost Dutchman State Park east of Phoenix, CBS News reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Warming Up#Southern Utah#Usher#Ne Nevada
OutThere Colorado

Rock collision kills skier at Colorado resort, county's fourth slopesport death in just 20 days

Another skier has died in Colorado's Summit County – the fourth slopesport death in the county in just 20 days. On February 9, Pennsylvania resident David Vasserman, 21, lost control and hit a rock at Copper Mountain, resulting in his death. He was skiing in the Copper Bowl area at the time of the accident and was wearing a helmet. Copper Bowl is most double-black terrain, with a few black diamond runs. Many obstacles can exist in this area, which can be seen on the Copper Mountain website here.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
ABC4

14-year-old skier that died in Alta Ski Resort collision identified

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – The identity of a teen skier who died after an accident at Alta Ski Area has been identified. The Alta Marshal’s Office says the victim is 14-year-old Henry Kendell of Millcreek. The fatal collision happened on Feb. 13 near the Sugarloaf area at the Alta Ski Resort. When rescue crews arrived, […]
MILLCREEK, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
103.5 KISSFM

Transplants Are Driving Locals From This Idaho Town

You can't open your phone without being bombarded with articles about how expensive Boise is becoming with folks moving in from all over the country. It's a broken record at this point. However, another Idaho town has it worse. Like, way worse. The median price for a house in said...
BOISE, ID
8 News Now

Rain rolls into the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gusty winds and rain showers moved into the valley on Tuesday. Low pressure continues to move through the region Tuesday evening and will allow some bands of rain to circulate through the valley at times. Not more than .01″ of rain is expected, as of 9 p.m., many parts of the […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOOL 96.5

The Top 10 “Most Redneck” Towns in Idaho

Idaho’s full of small towns. Maybe you grew up in one of them and when you hear the word “redneck,” you can’t help but wonder if your hometown is on this list. Merriam-Webster defines redneck as a sometimes disparaging term for a white member of the Southern rural laboring class. Obviously, Idaho isn’t in the south and we don’t always see the term “redneck” as an insult. Why? Because we enjoy plenty of the things that are part of the redneck stereotype: hunting, fishing, driving pick-up trucks, swigging cheap beer on a hot summer night…
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

Bear terrorizes wealthy Lake Tahoe neighborhood

Flanked by yacht clubs and luxury resorts, the South Lake Tahoe Keys neighborhood is an idyllic, 740-acre marina community that has million-dollar houses, private beaches and unfettered lake access. However, residents were in for a surprise this month when a bear awoke from hibernation in the dead of winter and started wreaking havoc on their homes.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ABC 4

Utah homeless shelter closes due to staffing shortage

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – During the Salt Lake County Council’s work session meeting yesterday, members were notified that the Weigand winter temporary overflow center will close to those. needing a place to sleep at night. It comes as the facility faces staffing shortages. “They’ve been struggling...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy