Utah’s active weather sticks around through Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy President’s Day Weekend, Utah! We’ve got a little bit of something for everyone in the weather forecast as we trek toward the holiday. Our weekend kicks off with clear skies and plenty of sunshine, thanks to the high-pressure ridge over the state. Temperatures will climb above average in comparison to seasonal norms, and you can expect the low 50s along the Wasatch Front, with upper 40s and low 50s expected statewide. Southern Utah will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s with an abundance of sun. Dry conditions are expected Saturday, and while high pressure may allow for inversion haze to build, air quality in northern Utah valleys is expected to stay in the clean category. Saturday is a great day to enjoy outdoor activities, as a weather shift will start to become noticeable as we hit Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO