ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland adventure tries to be everything, succeeds at very little

By Richard Roeper
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After nearly a decade and a half in Development Purgatory, the movie adaptation of the popular video game franchise “Uncharted” finally hits big screens — and you’d think that somewhere along that 14-year timeline, they would have remembered to put an actual movie inside the...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Uncharted Interviews With Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg And More!

Uncharted stars Tom Holland (Nathan Drake), Mark Wahlberg (Victor Sullivan), Sophia Ali (Chloe Frazer) and Tati Gabrielle (Braddock) discuss their new video game adaptation movie in this interview with CinemaBlend Managing Director Sean O’Connell. Tom Holland shares the stunt he calls “the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Mark Wahlberg opens up about why his Max Payne adaptation didn’t work and yes, we sneak a Spider-Man: No Way Home question in there.
MOVIES
People

Tom Holland's Mom Once Called Spider-Man Producers Because He Wasn't Getting Enough 'Toilet Breaks'

Tom Holland may be one of the most famous young actors in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean his mom won't make a few phone calls on his behalf!. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shared a hilarious story, recalling the time his mom secretly phoned producers about giving him an adequate amount of bathroom breaks while filming one of the early Spider-Man films.
CELEBRITIES
Killeen Daily Herald

Tom Holland struggled playing 'cool guy' in Uncharted

Tom Holland found it difficult to play "the cool guy" in 'Uncharted'. The 25-year-old actor is used to being offered roles as "the outsider" so it took him a while to adjust and feel "comfortable" portraying the confident Nate Drake in his new movie. He admitted: "One of the most...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Ruben Fleischer
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Ferdinand Magellan
Person
Tati Gabrielle
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Columbia Pictures
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Scott Eastwood Reveals He Turned Down Suicide Squad Sequels Because of Dad Clint Eastwood's Advice

Scott Eastwood says his dad Clint Eastwood helped him decide not to return for more Suicide Squad films — and it was mostly all about the Benjamins. Scott, 35, starred in 2016's Suicide Squad as Lt. GQ Edwards. According to the actor, Warner Bros. offered him a three-movie deal, including last year's sequel The Suicide Squad, but he turned it down at least in part because "they didn't want to pay me any money for those next movies," he told Insider.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
WRAL News

Review: Tom Holland in the video game adaptation 'Uncharted'

Goonies never say die, and neither do some of their storylines. “Uncharted," a new movie based on the PlayStation video game, cribs heavily from adventures like “The Goonies” and its holy grail, “Indiana Jones." It's the kind of movie that wears its influences proudly on its sleeve to perhaps enlarge itself by those associations. Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), who was raised in an orphanage, has no reptile phobia to speak of but when his travels brings him to a cathedral, he utters in a very Jonesian fashion: “Nuns. Why's it always got to be nuns.”
VIDEO GAMES
Observer

‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland Can’t Save This Mediocre Take On a Very Good Video Game Franchise

UNCHARTED ★★ (2/4 stars) Written by: Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway. Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas. As Nate, Holland is likable and attractive, although he isn’t given much characterization to work with. Here Nate is a suave New York bartender who swipes jewelry off unsuspecting customers, and he seems ready for adventure—a quick montage of him doing push-ups and rope climbs in his tiny apartment makes that, along with Holland’s swelling biceps, overtly clear. One night Victor “Sully” Sullivan, a badly miscast Mark Wahlberg, shows up at the bar and coerces Nate into helping him find a legendary stash of gold that dates back five hundred years, lost during the circumnavigating expedition of Ferdinand Magellan. Sully thinks Nate has a clue that will lead them to the gold, thanks to Nate’s long-lost brother Sam, shown only in a requisite flashback.
MOVIES
realitytitbit.com

We finally got to see 90 Day Fiance's Gino without his trusty hat

Gino Palazzolo is one of the stars of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days and has captivated fans for more than one reason. One of these was that during the entire season, Gino wouldn’t take off his hat and fans began to wonder why. Speculation has led fans...
TV SHOWS
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy