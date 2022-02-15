ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Three Upstate men charged with crimes against children

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 5 days ago

Three Upstate men are facing charges for crimes against children. The South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced the charges Thursday, against the three men from Greenville County on child sexual abuse material charges.

69 year old, Barry Alan Hansen of Greenville, faces 10 counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor.33 year old, Cory Dale Trotter of Travelers Rest, faces 9 counts of the same crime but in the 2nd degree and 32 year old, James Edward Stoddard of Simpsonville faces 4 counts in the 2nd degree. The cases are not related, but all three of the alleged offenders will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General.

106.3 WORD

Child shot and wounded in Anderson County

An Anderson woman says the bullet that wounded a 9 year old boy Thursday night was fired accidentally, when a gun fell out of her purse. She told sheriff’s deputies the handgun went off when it hit the floor at the family’s home on Don Ave.
ANDERSON, SC
