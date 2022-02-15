Skubick: Whitmer facing strong opposition on budget

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Gretchen Whitmer has run into some strong opposition to her new $74 billion state budget, and a familiar GOP opponent is taking her on once again.

GOP Chair of the House Budget Committee Representative Thomas Albert is not eager about the state budget that Gov. Whitmer has proposed.

“I think just conceptually speaking, it’s too much too soon,” Albert said.

Last year, Rep. Albert refused to speak with Gov. Whitmer about her proposed budget plan until she relented on some of her alleged “anti-business” COVID-19 policies.

Last week, when the governor’s budget director outlined the new budget, there were no ultimatums from Albert but a warning that spending too much too fast could feed inflation.

“That’s what’s crushing working families,” Albert said. “Real wages are down, family budgets are being stretched and I don’t want to exacerbate that now.

The ultra-conservatives in the House GOP caucus have other uses for the money the governor wants to spend on state services for citizens. That includes saving more of the money for a rainy day and paying down the debt on the retirement funds for state workers.

The Chairman says the state does not have to spend all this money until 2028.

The governor wants to use the expenses now and her critics contend she is doing that in part to get re-elected by giving voters more state services and bonuses.

