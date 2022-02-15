Conference USA releases 2022 football schedule; Marshall still listed to play

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday, Conference USA released the 2022 football schedule, and Marshall is still listed to play; along with Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi.

All three schools announced their decisions to leave the conference on Friday.

After the schedule release, Conference USA then posted a statement, stating in part ‘they will exhaust all necessary legal actions to make sure all members meet their contractual obligations.’

Athletic director Jeff O’Malley responded, saying quote ‘we stand by our statement from Friday.’

Friday afternoon, Marshall University informed Conference USA they will leave the conference on June 30th, 2022.

Marshall Athletics posted their announcement to Twitter:

Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion have also told the conference they will leave June 30th, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.