ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Conference USA releases 2022 football schedule; Marshall still listed to play

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjK17_0eFVzYmy00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday, Conference USA released the 2022 football schedule, and Marshall is still listed to play; along with Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi.

All three schools announced their decisions to leave the conference on Friday.

After the schedule release, Conference USA then posted a statement, stating in part ‘they will exhaust all necessary legal actions to make sure all members meet their contractual obligations.’

Athletic director Jeff O’Malley responded, saying quote ‘we stand by our statement from Friday.’

Friday afternoon, Marshall University informed Conference USA they will leave the conference on June 30th, 2022.

Marshall Athletics posted their announcement to Twitter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5SYc_0eFVzYmy00

Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion have also told the conference they will leave June 30th, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Football
Charleston, WV
College Sports
WOWK 13 News

Marshall University’s flight school gets new plane

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s flight school welcomed the arrival of their first-ever multi-engine aircraft, the Piper Seminole. “Today is all about adding that key aircraft to our new fleet,” said Bryan Branham, Chief Instructor of Bill Noe Flight School. It joins the three single-engine airplanes they already have. “The key part of this […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Usa#American Football#Old Dominion#Marshall Athletics#Southern Mississippi And#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Ohio State fair returns for Summer 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After a two-year hiatus, the Ohio State Fair will return this summer. The 2020 fair was completely canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021, it was closed to the public, focusing on agricultural and educational competitions. Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler announced Friday […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

State clears Cedar Point in Ohio roller coaster accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — There’s no evidence that Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio acted illegally or had reason to believe one of its rides, the world’s second-tallest roller coaster, was unsafe before an object flew off it last year and struck a woman in the head, the state concluded in an investigation released Friday. As a […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Chris Stapleton coming to Charleston in July

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Friday that country star Chris Stapleton is coming to Charleston! Stapleton will play at the Charleston Coliseum on July 9, and tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. A full list of tour dates for Chris Stapleton’s “All American Road […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

House votes to create West Virginia Military Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is one big step closer to creating a military hall of fame. West Virginia is very proud of its veterans and honors them annually on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.But now the House of Delegates, on a vote of 95 to zero, says it’s time to honor them with […]
MILITARY
WOWK 13 News

‘FairyBossMothers’ prep for 4th annual mentoring ball

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a party with a purpose. Organizers are getting ready for the fourth annual “FairyBossMother’s Mentoring Ball.” It’s a mentoring event designed to get local young girls connected to successful and inspiring women in the Charleston area. This year its happening at the Women’s Club of Charleston, next Saturday, Feb. 26 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Under 2,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 18 follow: Total Change New cases 2,642,330 +2,129 Hospitalizations 111,398 +146 ICU admissions 13,115 +23 Deaths* 35,493 +121 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

WV reports 1,126 new COVID cases, 16 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 4,768 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 1,126 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 16 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 481,818 cases and 6,162 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

House passes bill with $23 million for Kentucky State

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House voted Thursday to shore up Kentucky State University’s finances with a $23 million appropriation coupled with strict oversight measures for the struggling school. The bill, which cleared the House on an 82-7 vote, heads to the Senate next in what could be a crucial few weeks ahead for […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy