Although the type is experiencing a gradual decline in the aviation world, the mighty Boeing 747 has been a key part of commercial passenger operations for decades. Today, it still plays a key role in cargo operations, transporting important freight all over the world. Its massive size and ability to carry vast amounts of weight come at a cost, however. Indeed, the Queen of the Skies requires a lengthy runway to accomplish safe takeoffs and landings. But if the jet had to perhaps make an emergency landing somewhere- what might be the shortest possible runway length acceptable? Let's take a look.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO