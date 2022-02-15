ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County reports five new COVID-19 deaths, cases continue to decline

By Lily Dallow
 5 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The Public Health Department for San Luis Obispo County reported five new COVID-19 related deaths and 531 new cases since Thursday.

Public Health said the five new COVID-19 deaths came from residents aged 40 through 80.

As of Tuesday, Public Health said there are 33 residents currently hospitalized with severe COVID-19 cases, five of which are in the ICU.

Public Health recorded 1,096 active cases in the county , which decreased the 12-day average to 202 from 225 on Thursday, and from 673 one month ago.

"We are glad to see cases trending gradually in the right direction, particularly after the extreme surge in cases we experienced only a few weeks ago," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. "While masks will no longer be universally required indoors tomorrow, it’s still a good idea to mask up in crowded indoor spaces, especially if you are at higher risk or are close to others who are."

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, SLO County will lift the local Health Officer Order requiring masking in all indoor public places for those who are vaccinated.

This change is in alignment with the State's masking policy, which still requires masking in indoor public places for those who are not vaccinated, according to SLO County Public Health.

The State said masking will still be required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in healthcare facilities, schools, childcare, homeless shelters, emergency shelters, corrections, long-term care facilities and public transit.

SLO County Public Health said COVID-19 testing remains key to limiting the spread of the virus, particularly after gatherings like those that took place over Super Bowl weekend.

Officials said they recommend testing three to five days post-gathering, but to test right away if you feel sick.

The department said local COVID-19 testing is available at local pharmacies, urgent cares, or Public Health community sites by appointment .

For more information and updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, click here , or you can call 805-788-2903.

To schedule an appointment for vaccines, click here .

The post San Luis Obispo County reports five new COVID-19 deaths, cases continue to decline appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

