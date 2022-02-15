ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Middleburg man arrested on DUI charges in 2021 crash that killed 2 people in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Justin Charles Lloyd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested on driving under the influence charges in connection to an April 2021 crash that killed 2 people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Justin Charles Lloyd, 22, of Middleburg, turned himself in Friday to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters, according to Lloyd’s JSO arrest report.

Lloyd is facing two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI, and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

The crash happened April 29, 2021 on Interstate 10 near State Road 23, FHP said.

Aubrey Granberry and Mary Wells were killed in the crash, according to FHP.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

