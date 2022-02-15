ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S., allies ready to retaliate for Russian cyberattacks, say officials

By Andrea Shalal
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QO1a1_0eFVyEH300

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies are prepared to respond to Russian cyberattacks amid escalating tensions over Ukraine, with the scope of retaliatory actions or sanctions depending on the severity of the hacks, U.S. and European officials said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking hours after Ukraine reported its defense ministry and two banks had been hacked, told reporters that Washington was coordinating closely with NATO allies and other partners to expand defenses against threats in cyberspace.

The attacks, believed by Western security experts to have been carried out by Russia, were not unexpected, U.S. and European officials said, requesting anonymity.

Russia’s Federal Security Service did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

“The president has said we will respond to Russian actions short of a military invasion,” said one U.S. official. “But what is decided depends on the extent of the cyberattacks. There are so many ranges, it’s hard to go into specifics.”

One European diplomat said cyberattacks were a longstanding component of Russian strategy, and had been used by Moscow in past military confrontations with Georgia and Ukraine.

“It’s part of their playbook,” the official said, underscoring Western resolve to use concerted action to hold Moscow accountable for cyberattacks and other “misbehavior.”

While U.S., European and Canadian officials have worked out a detailed package of sanctions if Russian forces invade Ukraine, there is no similarly detailed plan for how to respond to cyberattacks, the sources said.

That is partly because it can take time to pinpoint who was responsible, especially in the case of distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks, said the officials. DDOS attacks work by directing a fire hose of internet traffic from a multitude of sources against a server or other target.

More aggressive and damaging attacks are likely to draw a fiercer response. And some countries - including France - generally prefer to avoid publicly attributing blame for cyberattacks, said one of the European officials.

The response could involve actions other than sanctions, including physical or cyberattacks on servers involved, said one cyber expert familiar with Western planning.

Many Russians held responsible for past cyberattacks have appeared on sanctions blacklists, but more could be added, two of the officials said.

Negotiations between U.S. and European officials in recent weeks have focused more on finetuning the sanctions likely to be imposed in the event of a physical invasion - and their impact on Russia and the imposing countries - rather than mapping out a menu of options for cyberattacks, said one European official.

“There’s no detailed roadmap for what do in the event of a cyberattack,” said one European diplomat. “That will depend on the specifics of the case.”

Comments / 33

EatMyNutCheese
4d ago

Anyone who follows foreign policy at all knows what’s really going on here. The Russiangate conspiracy theorists aren’t going to be happy until they start World War III

Reply(7)
9
AP_000043.a0baeb5c383243fd9586727770432369.1644
4d ago

Russia will invade Eastern Ukraine. This is between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine signed Treaty with Russia in the 90’s. United States was not involved with signing the treaty between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, and Europe has not allied with America against Russia. Germany buys gas from Russia and Europe depends on energy from Russia. This is between Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. Before, the Treaty was signed between Russia and Ukraine, Ukraine was part of Russia.

Reply(9)
6
David Russell
4d ago

The Biden Administration has NO CLUE how to create peace. The worst administration in the history of our Republic. By turning over foreign relations to an inept & "woke" Pentagon, Biden is sure to create strong new anti-American alliances between economies with great economic potential like Russia, China, Brazil, India, etc.

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Ukraine#Federal Security Service#Nato#Russian#European#Canadian#Ddos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

321K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy