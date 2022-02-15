Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Bunker Mystery Solved

The Marvel's Avengers in-game store has been updated, and it's been updated with a special Thor: Ragnarok surprise for Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users still playing the Avengers game in 2022. In addition to teasing what players can expect from the game's next update and beyond, developer Crystal Dynamics, today, released a new Thor MCU skin. At this point in the game's lifespan, an MCU DLC skin isn't all that noteworthy. While there were zero MCU skins at launch, Crystal Dynamics has released many as premium DLC since launch. However, the majority of these skins have been for Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, presumably because they are the most popular characters in the game. Even Hawkeye has gotten plenty of MCU outfits, but not Thor. While Thor has gotten more than Hulk, Kate Bishop, Black Panther, and Spider-Man, those that main Thor haven't been as fortunate as those who main the aforementioned trio.
