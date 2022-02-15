ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Millions at risk of losing Medicaid: Here’s how it will affect Ohioans

By Cris Belle
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the end of the public health emergency around the corner, millions of Americans are at risk of losing their Medicaid coverage.

The federal mandate currently in place, protects anyone enrolled in Medicaid ensuring they can’t lose coverage during the pandemic – but that protection won’t be around for long.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act also temporarily increased the amount of federal funds given to states to help deal with the impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Of the 14.5 million Americans signed up for or automatically re-enrolled in the 2022 open enrollment period, nearly 300,000 are Ohioans using HealthCare.gov , according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services . This includes seniors, those who are disabled, pregnant women and children.

When will the public health crisis end?

It was slated to end in January but was granted a 90-day extension set to end in April.

What will happen to federal Medicaid funds when the public health crisis ends?

Health and Human Services says it would give states a 60 days’ notice before ending the emergency period, and more importantly, federal funding. This time frame is established to give states time to re-evaluate and renew their current enrollees. If it ends in April, the money would last until June 30.

Can I lose my enrollment without knowing it?

It’s possible. The Ohio Department of Medicaid says that no one will be disenrolled without an eligibility redetermination or two failed attempts to obtain verification from the enrollee.

To avoid falling into the “two failed attempts” category, Ohioans should double check that their contact information is current and complete – especially their current mailing address. You can do that by calling Job and Family Services at 844-640-6446 (OHIO), reaching out directly to their county caseworker or updating it online here .

