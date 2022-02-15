ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati will soon be in the Big 12, and now it’s paying like it

By Trent Wood
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whenever Cincinnati begins Big 12 competition, whether that be in 2023 or 2024, head football coach Luke Fickell will reportedly be one of the highest compensated coaches in the league. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Fickell has agreed to a new contract with Cincinnati that will pay him $5...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Texas State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
FanSided

5 targets for Bengals in 2022 NFL free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have so much cap space to get even better in 2022 NFL free agency. After shocking the NFL world by making it all the way to Super Bowl 56, the Cincinnati Bengals are in a fantastic position to get even better as a football team in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message About Brian Flores

It didn’t take long for Brian Flores to find a new job. Better yet, he’ll soon be working alongside Mike Tomlin. The Steelers hired Flores to be their new senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday afternoon. The former Dolphins head coach will be a valuable asset for Tomlin this upcoming season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Sonny Dykes
Person
Neal Brown
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Gus Malzahn
Person
Luke Fickell
Person
Dave Aranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Big 12#American Football#The Group Of Five#The Allstate Sugar Bowl#Byu#Bcs
FOX Sports

Bengals' three-step plan for returning to Super Bowl

Give Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor credit. Few NFL observers expected his team to be playing in Super Bowl LVI after finishing 2-14 in Taylor’s first season as head coach in 2019 and 6-25-1 overall in his first two years with the team. But Cincinnati played tough in the big game last Sunday, making the Los Angeles Rams earn a 23-20 victory.
NFL
Outsider.com

Matthew Stafford Has Nothing But Praise for Joe Burrow

Los Angles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford reached the pinnacle of his career last Sunday, winning his first-ever Super Bowl. While it took Matthew Stafford 13 seasons to reach the Super Bowl, it took Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow much less. Burrow and the Bengals were the big surprise of the 2021 NFL season, advancing all the way to the Super Bowl on Burrow’s right arm. The Bengals quarterback is the league’s breakout star and you can bet he’ll make a few more Super Bowl runs before his time is up. Once the Super Bowl clock hit double zeros, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow met midfield. The two embraced and congratulated each other on a well-played game. Stafford, the seasoned veteran, showered the newcomer, Burrow, with heaps of praise and excitement for his future.
NFL
AllBengals

Here's a Complete List of Bengals Players Set to Hit Free Agency

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' attention has shifted toward the offseason where they'll focus on re-signing some of their top defensive players. Guys like Jessie Bates, Riley Reiff, Larry Ogunjobi, B.J. Hill, C.J. Uzomah and Quinton Spain are set to become free agents. Bates is easily the best of the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
WVNews

Kansas not only fish to fry for Bob Huggins this weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Bob Huggins has this dream, and it has nothing to do with being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame or winning the NCAA championship that has evaded the West Virginia coach on two trips to the Final Four. Oh, he’d take either...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy