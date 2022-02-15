Cincinnati will soon be in the Big 12, and now it’s paying like it

Los Angles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford reached the pinnacle of his career last Sunday, winning his first-ever Super Bowl. While it took Matthew Stafford 13 seasons to reach the Super Bowl, it took Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow much less. Burrow and the Bengals were the big surprise of the 2021 NFL season, advancing all the way to the Super Bowl on Burrow’s right arm. The Bengals quarterback is the league’s breakout star and you can bet he’ll make a few more Super Bowl runs before his time is up. Once the Super Bowl clock hit double zeros, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow met midfield. The two embraced and congratulated each other on a well-played game. Stafford, the seasoned veteran, showered the newcomer, Burrow, with heaps of praise and excitement for his future.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO