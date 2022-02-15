ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Thieves targeting certain cars for catalytic converters

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0639_0eFVwVg400

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Catalytic converters are being stolen off cars nationwide including in Central Illinois.

Police say some thieves are working in groups, while others are working independently. Some cars are being targeted more than others. If it hasn’t impacted you, you probably know someone it has happened to.

Below is a link to UIPD’s interactive map of all the places catalytic converter thefts have been reported in the past year:

https://blogs.illinois.edu/view/6221/1681083243

“That part contains some precious metals that thieves like to get at so they will actually jack up your car, get underneath it, cut the catalytic converter off however they can and then take off,” Patrick Wade, University of Illinois Police Department spokesperson, said.

Crime Stoppers seeks information of catalytic converter thefts

Police say scrapyards around Central Illinois quit buying them, so thieves have to find creative ways to sell the catalytic converters. While they’re finding ways to make money, you’re spending it on a replacement.

“Depending on where you get the part, whether you get it at the dealership or an online wholesaler like Rock Auto, it can be anywhere from $750 up to I’ve seen $2500,” Wayne Shaw, Red’s Muffler Shop, said.

Red’s Muffler Shop in Urbana says in the past month they’ve seen almost 30 people for stolen converters and a popular car thieves have been going for: a Prius.

“The Priuses tend to have more of the precious metals in the converter and they bring more money,” Shaw said.

“They can be in and out in 30-90 seconds so it happens very quickly,” Wade said. “In Champaign Urbana we’ve seen it during the day. We’ve seen it over night, usually in parking lots.”

What can you do to protect yourself? Police say park in a well lit or high traffic spot and stay away and call 9-1-1 if you see it happening.

“We have reason to believe that the people doing this can be dangerous,” Wade said. “We’ve seen in other cities they’ve been armed. They kind of have lookouts and they’re making sure someone doesn’t catch them in the act. So our recommendation will be if you see it happening don’t’ approach that situation at all.”

At Red’s Muffler Shop, he had three cars with catalytic converters ripped off come in just today. Two of them were Priuses, one was a raised truck, which is easy for thieves to get under. If you converter is stolen, your car will make a loud sound and your check engine light should come on.

Wade and Shaw said you can buy a device to try and protect your catalytic converter. That device could slow the thieves down. Shaw said he’s had an increase of people asking him to install them on their Priuses and other cars.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign Police: Two hurt in fight, shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating after two people were hurt in a fight and shooting early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of Clark and Randolph Streets just before 2 a.m. and learned that a physical fight had occurred, which escalated into a shot-fired incident. Two men were hurt […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Girl scouts bounce back after traumatic event

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – Last Saturday, a girl scout troop was selling cookies at Marketplace Mall when a shooting broke out. “My mom had kind-of taught me about it a little bit, but it was still really scary,” Reagan, 9, said. Troop 2941 set up shop around 12:30 p.m. Around 2 p.m., a security officer […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Telecommunicator recognized for tough 9-1-1 call

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – One of Champaign County’s very own is receiving a statewide honor for his work as a 9-1-1 telecommunicator. Two years ago, he helped keep a mother calm over the phone after her son murdered two people. Lance Buyno came to work at METCAD 9-1-1 early on March 29, 2020. An […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police: 5 squad cars involved in crashes

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said they are investigating five separate crashes involving ISP squad cars on Thursday. In a news release, officials said two troopers were hit in District 9-Springfield, one in District 8-Metamora, one in District 10-Pesotum and one in District 2-Elgin. At around 1:30 p.m., a trooper was conducting traffic […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urbana, IL
Cars
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
Champaign, IL
Cars
WCIA

City of Bloomington terminates ‘Traffic Collision Alert’

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Blooming Police said they are resuming normal business operations after a busy day Thursday. In a news release, officers said a “Traffic Collision Alert” within the city of Bloomington has ended. “Weather conditions have improved enough for the Police Department to resume normal business operations,” stated the department. The alert was […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Officers arrest man in connection to shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers arrested a man they said was wanted in connection to a shooting. In a news release, U of I Police officers said Martines A. Gill was arrested Tuesday near Coler and Western avenues. He was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to over 2,000 calls during winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated 303 traffic crashes, responded to 827 motorist assists and over 2,000 calls for service during the recent significant winter storm event.  Officials said numerous crashes caused multiple interstate closures across Illinois during the inclement weather. ISP Troopers were assisted by a multitude of law enforcement […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Winter Storm LIVE Blog: The very latest updates on the storm and the impacts

Thursday 10:30 PM What’s next? We’ve got some links that will help you as we wind down coverage on our Winter Storm LIVE Blog tonight. WEATHER NOW ARTICLE SNOW BEAR SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS WEATHER NOW VIDEO SNOWFALL REPORTS 7 DAY FORECAST VIDEO Thanks for trusting Central Illinois’ most accurate team of meteorologists with your weather coverage. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Catalytic Converters#Uipd#Rock Auto#Red S Muffler Shop
WCIA

I-39 re-opens after massive back-up

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 vehicles were stalled on I-39 Thursday night into Friday morning as a substantial snowstorm ripped through Central Illinois. At noon on Friday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the northbound lane was open, and hours later, the agency reopened the rest of the highway. A preliminary investigation […]
EL PASO, IL
WCIA

Crashes cause road several closures

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are responding to numerous crashes in central Illinois and some of them have led to road closures. In Champaign County, traffic is being diverted off I-57 south at Exit 250 because of commercial motor vehicle crashes down the road at milepost 243. That closure is expected to […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WCIA

Firefighters respond to fire in U of I Campus Town

UPDATE (02/17/22 8:50AM) — Champaign Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment building on East Armory Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday in response to a report of a burning odor in a second-floor apartment. When fire crews arrived at the scene, the found a small fire contained in the wall between two apartments. They […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police issues road conditions warning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers from ISP District 9 are actively responding to several car crashes, truck jack-knifings and vehicle slide-offs along Interstates 55 and 72 as freezing rain falls on Central Illinois. In a news release, Sergeant Clayton Chapman said that roads are completely covered in snow and ice and are very […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

February 17th Snowfall Reports

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – We’ve had some preliminary snowfall reports come in from Thursday’s snow, but expect a large amount of data Friday morning from the National Weather Service. As that occurs, we’ll plan to update this with more reports. If you have a report to share, let Meteorologist Jacob Dickey know by clicking here. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

On fire on the basketball court, to fighting fires in his hometown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Verdell Jones III, it’s a name you might remember. He’s a local guy who played basketball at Central High School and was so good. He was heavily recruited to play in college and then professionally, but now he’s taking calls for a different reason. After years of playing a sport he […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fire department hosts ice training event

LODA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Loda Fire Protection District was out on Bayles lake this morning getting some ice training in. Last year was the first they got certified. “We’ve gone two years now,” Loda Firefighter Jake Wise said. “It’s our second year of having all our ice water gear in the program.” Loda Lire […]
LODA, IL
WCIA

VIDEO: I-74 shut down by semi-truck crash

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 in Piatt County is completely blocked by a crash involving multiple jack-knifed semi-trucks. The crash happened at milepost 164, about two miles before the exit to Mansfield. The Illinois State Police said that travel between Mansfield and Champaign is “highly discouraged” because of crashes and whiteout conditions. […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy