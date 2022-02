Utahns, before we had mail-in voting, do you remember having to find your voting card to find your precinct number to search the newspaper to learn where your polling place was located? And do you remember then planning your whole day around whether to vote before work, during your lunch hour or after work? Driving down the street looking for a flag and “Vote Here” sign to actually locate the polling place? Standing in long lines in bad weather just to cast your ballot?

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO