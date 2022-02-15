Metro police searching for 4th Street shooting suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a shooting from Friday.

It happened on South 4th Street in Nashville.

Police say video of the incident shows the shooter chasing the victim with a handgun before firing multiple shots, hitting the victim — a 29-year-old man — in the ankle.

Detectives believe the man fled the scene in a black Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

