ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Surfer graced by jumping dolphin at Rincon Point

By Beth Farnsworth
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z839M_0eFVtD0100

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - An iconic video clip captured last month during a classic day of surfing at the Queen of the Coast has gone viral.

Dozens of surfers were out in the water, including Baron Spafford, a well known Santa Barbara photographer . On this particular day he was at the other end of the camera, on his long board, enjoying a beautiful wave.

Chris Keet, Founder of Surf Happens , was coaching and filming his students out surfing.

At one point, Keet zeroes in on Spafford. Roughly eight seconds into the clip, a dolphin jumps out of the water ahead of Spafford's board, not once but three times.

"Having been surfing for well over 55 years, it's definitely one of my most memorable waves, not because of the size of it or the unique hollowness of it but the experience I had with the dolphin," said Spafford.

The ocean encounter lasted nearly half a minute. Spafford told News Channel 3-12 that nearby surfers were excited for him while watching the moment unfold.

"At the beginning of the wave the dolphin was actually drafting directly under my surfboard. As I look down, I've got this dolphin swimming with me, looking up at me and then it decided to go forwarded and came out of the wave, twice. And then, the third time, it got into too shallow water and left."

The longtime surfer and professional photographer gave kudos to Keet.

"It was very kind of him to share that video with me. He's one of the top surf coaches in California, if not the world, and he just happened to be pointing the camera my way, in my direction and captured that beautiful wave. So, thank you, Chris. I certainly appreciate having this memory down on film."

The post Surfer graced by jumping dolphin at Rincon Point appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Fisherman Chased by Sea Creature With Glowing-Eyes in Horrifying Video

Ah, the things fish-lovers do for a fresh nightly catch. In a frightening video, a yellow-eyed sea creature chases a Brazilian fisherman through the sea. As an unnamed fisherman jets through the water on his motorboat, a mysterious sea creature shows determination to catch up. As he hurried to escape off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, he managed to record the event. The fisherman captioned the 47-second video: “Wanted to attack.”
ANIMALS
Indy100

Giant squid caught by fisherman dubbed a 'monster of the deep'

In a scene straight out of a sci-fi film, a fisherman in Hawaii has caught a giant squid dubbed a “monster from the deep”. Nikko Eterovich caught the diamondback squid on 1 February, and he said it was the biggest he ever had caught and its weight even broke the Hawaii state record at around 15 kilograms.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Sports
City
Carpinteria, CA
Local
California Sports
OutThere Colorado

This Colorado dog walks like a person, and the world has taken notice

In the summer of 2020, an Arizona woman was driving through a little town in southwest Colorado when something caught her eye. She pulled out her phone. What she captured and posted on social media was later seen nationwide on a segment of Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show.” The thick-of-pandemic segment was “What Are You Doing Wednesdays” — “where we try to show you some uplifting videos from around the country, from around the globe actually,” Fallon said. “Just things that are heartwarming or things that just make us laugh.”
COLORADO STATE
DIY Photography

Underwater photos show a mermaid and a diver in a real WWII diving suit

“What better way to engage a child’s curiosity and inspire community support for sea life than to create truly unique underwater art?” wonders photographer Brett Stanley. So, he embarked on an ambitious project of creating a photo essay that involved World War II diving gear, a real-life mermaid, and lots of imagination. The Diver and the Mermaid project was born, a photo series commemorating the brave divers from history, but also inspiring our wonder and curiosity.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphin#Surfers#Founder Of Surf Happens
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
PennLive.com

Seal helps save man from drowning in freezing water

A man in California was on his boat when he accidentally fell over. He believes it would’ve been it for him, too, if a seal hadn’t helped save him from drowning. The New York Post reports how Scott Thompson, who’s a sea urchin diver by trade, had taken his boat out onto a rather cold Santa Barbara Channel a few weeks back. Despite his experience, though, Thompson managed to make a mistake that caused him to fall overboard.
CALIFORNIA, PA
Houston Chronicle

Man rescued after tumbling off the top of California tramway

The Riverside County Fire Department successfully rescued a man Saturday night after he fell about 75 feet from the observation deck at the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. A call came in at 5:08 p.m. reporting that an adult man had fallen from the patio and slid down...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KPLC TV

Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii photographer captured a “rare” and “magic” moment on Wednesday of a humpback whale and dolphin spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu’s North Shore. Jacob VanderVelde sent Hawaii News Now a clip of the interaction. “On a scale...
ANIMALS
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy