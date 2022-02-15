ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, WV

Taylor Co. students learn about Bigfoot, WV monsters

By Jeena Cadigan
 5 days ago

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. – On Tuesday, Flemington Elementary School students got to learn about West Virginia folklore.

Flemington Elementary School (WBOY Image)

Students heard from paranormal investigator and Bigfoot researcher Dave Spinks.

Spinks spoke about several different monsters, some native to West Virginia and some across the world. He told kids about the origin stories of each monster and talked about his own encounters he has had with some monsters.

“I know that West Virginia folklore is an important part of our curriculum here in West Virginia, and we want kids to understand that we have a state that’s full of richness and variety,” said Randall Lucas, the Flemington Elementary School Counselor.

Spinks avoids the scary aspect of his research for the kids but does want to get them thinking about unknown creatures in the universe.

“We’re constantly discovering new species on this planet, almost weekly, and I think it’s important for kids to realize that and it might interest them. Who knows, you might have the next super scientist come out of this school right here. You just never know, and I think just giving them that little spark may help them advance themselves or pique their interest in certain topics,” Spinks said.

Spinks speaking to students (WBOY Image)

Spinks has written six books on his research and has also opened a store called “Dave Spinks World of Weird” in Richwood. In the store, they have an event center where Spinks will be making presentations to kids to show them more about his work.

“When they come into the store and come to talk to me, they’re so curious to these things, and I love just educating them on it,” Spinks said.

Spinks’ presentation was the first in-person presentation Flemington Elementary School has held since the pandemic began.

“I think our students learn in so many different ways, and the more opportunities we can provide to our students the better we will all learn and know more about our state,” Melissa Lampinen, Principal of Flemington Elementary School, said.

