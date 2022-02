The Suns went into the All-Star break with a seven-game winning streak that included victories over the Bulls, 76ers and Bucks. Phoenix has won 18 of 19 dating back to Jan. 11 to open up a 6 ½-game lead over the Warriors for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Suns are tied for third in the NBA in points per game (.113.7), sixth in opponent points per game (105.6) and No. 1 in point differential (+8.1). There was one bit of troubling news going into the break after Chris Paul, who has not missed a game this season, left Wednesday’s game against the Rockets with a thumb injury. Paul was scheduled to undergo an MRI Thursday.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO