Michael Townsend estate sues Portland, seeks change in PPB crisis response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The estate of Michael Townsend is now suing the City of Portland after a police officer shot Townsend in June of 2021.



Forty-year-old Michael Ray Townsend was shot and killed by police on June 24, 2021 in Portland’s Lloyd District. His estate’s lawyer told KOIN 6 on Tuesday they’re asking to change the way the City of Portland responds to mental health crisis calls.



According to the District Attorney’s Office, Townsend “pulled a sharp-ended screwdriver out of his pocket.” They say witnesses heard him threatening officers and continued to walk toward them, even after they told him to stop and drop his weapon. They also say he was on meth.

The lawsuit filed in February claims Townsend was “a disabled Portland resident who lived with bipolar depression and schizophrenia.”

They’re asking for the city to change the way it trains its police officers to provide welfare checks and send “teams with specialized training” to deal with “mental health crises.”

“Michael Townsend was having a mental health crisis. He called 911 for help. And what he got was an armed officer who ultimately discharged a firearm and shot him to death. We feel that there were better options available,” Michael Fuller, partner at Underdog Law Office, said.



The DA’s office says a grand jury returned a not true bill regarding use of force by PPB.

The estate’s lawyer hopes this civil suit on Townsend’s behalf will bring lasting change.



“He lost his life, that’s never gonna change, but maybe we can have some silver lining to the story,” Fuller said.

KOIN 6 reached out to PPB and the mayor, who is the police commissioner, for comment. They both declined to comment on ongoing litigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.