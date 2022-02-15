ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

Man pleads guilty to wiretapping, posting explicit video online

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man formerly of Logan County has pleaded guilty to a federal wiretapping charge.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Randall Dwight Holden II, 33, is accused of “secretly recording” video of a woman engaged in sexually explicit conduct in her home in Logan County on Nov. 25, 2017 and later uploading that video to the internet without the victim’s knowledge.

According to the DOJ, that video is one of several Holden allegedly created and posted online that depicted the victim.

Holden faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on June 2, 2022.

Crime & Safety
