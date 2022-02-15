ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Tuesday Daytona 500 full NASCAR Cup Series practice results

Motorsport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pack of Fords led the way at...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 8

Related
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Daytona 500#Fords#The First Session
Whiskey Riff

Daytona 500: Juan Pablo Montoya Crashes Into A Jet Dryer And Sets The Track On Fire In 2012

Well we now have our final lineup for the Daytona 500. After Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman took the top two spots during qualifying on Wednesday, the rest of the field was set last night during the twin 125 duel races, which were won by Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. And now, we just wait for the green flag to drop on the 64th annual Daytona 500 this Sunday. But in the meantime, we’ve been looking back at some of […] The post Daytona 500: Juan Pablo Montoya Crashes Into A Jet Dryer And Sets The Track On Fire In 2012 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s Daughter Remembers His ‘Lasting Legacy’ on Anniversary of His Death

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, daughter of Dale Earnhardt Sr., remembered the anniversary of her father’s death and his “lasting legacy.”. Earnhardt Miller retweeted NASCAR on NBC’s tweet. The post had a picture of her late father in his Intimidator glasses and GM Goodwrench fire suit. She thanked him for his legacy and also said her biggest wish was that he “could be here with (his) grandkids.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers will not compete in the Daytona 500

Two of the drivers on the entry list for the Daytona 500 will not compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday, February 20 with the 64th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but not all of the 42 drivers on the entry list for this race will compete in it.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

One week after the NFL's Super Bowl, the NASCAR Cup Series kicks off a Super Bowl all its own with the 64th edition of the Great American Race. The 2022 Daytona 500 comes two weeks after the sport's successful L.A. exhibition, a Clash at the Coliseum that featured a special appearance from Ice Cube and a crowd estimated to be some 60,000 strong.
NFL
The Associated Press

NASCAR Hall of Famer Gordon comfy in new role at Hendrick

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Gordon called NASCAR races for Fox when his old boss popped in for a visit and left behind a note. Rick Hendrick had good-naturedly posted hours of his 12-plus-hour work days for his former star driver. Those are the grueling demands of the job when you own more than 100 car dealerships and have your name on the winningest organization in stock car history.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Joey Logano on his last-lap incident: ‘A dumb mistake’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joey Logano said he made “a dumb mistake” when he tried to keep Chris Buescher from taking the lead on the last lap of their qualifying race Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway. The result is that Logano will go to a backup...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy