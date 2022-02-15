ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Tech Tuesday: A look at this week’s tech headlines

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHaxP_0eFVqGkp00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Since the pandemic, disposable face masks have generated a mountain of medical waste.

Now, a company in Taiwan called Miniwiz is turning old masks into useful electronics. The CEO of Miniwiz created “Trashpresso, “a solar-powered recycling machine.

The robotic device shreds medical masks, heats them up and turns them into a sort of plastic dough.

In Switzerland, scientists developed a spinal implant to help paralyzed people walk again.
One man’s spinal cord was completely severed, but he now has an electrical implant surgically attached to his spine. Using a remote control, the device sends signals to activate his leg muscles.

The technology isn’t designed to help people walk in their everyday lives, it’s to practice to exercise their muscles.

“This is not a cure for spinal cord injuries but it’s a critical step to improve people’s quality of life.
This is a function that everyone needs or everyone wants, especially during the pandemic,” said Dr. Gregoire Courtine, a neuroscientist Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

SpaceX has sent people to space, and now it’s going to let them outside the ship. As part of the program named Polaris, SpaceX will send four astronauts into space and let at least one of them perform a spacewalk.

The risky maneuver could happen as soon as this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A gemstone, billed as one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence, was sold for $143,750 at auction in Alaska on Sunday. The opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs more than 11,800 carats, according to the auction house Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals. It also has a long history. Most recently, […]
WLNS

Rents reach ‘insane’ levels across the US with no end in sight

(AP)–Krystal Guerra’s Miami apartment has a tiny kitchen, cracked tiles, warped cabinets, no dishwasher, and hardly any storage space. But Guerra was fine with the apartment’s shortcomings. It was all part of being a 32-year-old graduate student in South Florida, she reasoned, and she was happy to live there for a few more years as […]
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
WLNS

Michigan counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Remote Control#Plastic#Taiwan#Polaris#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Michigan is the #8 state least affected by e-commerce scams

(STACKER) — While economies the world over suffered, slowed, and effectively stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fraud economy flourished. Experts estimated that the annual global cost of fraud in 2020 would total just over $5 trillion USD—that’s more than the gross domestic product of most countries. But those were pre-pandemic estimates, derived under […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline

(AP)— Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country. Total confirmed cases reported Saturday barely exceeded 100,000, a sharp downturn from around 800,850 five weeks ago on Jan. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In New York, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Grand Rapids hires specialists for lead poisoning programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Grand Rapids has hired an advocate for healthier conditions for children to serve as a specialist to help reduce lead poisoning in the city’s homes. Paul Haan initially will focus on opportunities to address lead-based paint hazards in residential rental properties as a new lead programs specialist with the Community […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Michigan sees 3.8K COVID-19 cases since Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Down, down, down the cases go. The State of Michigan has confirmed 3,827 new COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths since Thursday. That makes Michigan’s case count over the past two days at around 1,793 cases per day. This winter’s mild flu season has faded to a trickle of cases in much […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy