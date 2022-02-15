Tech Tuesday: A look at this week’s tech headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Since the pandemic, disposable face masks have generated a mountain of medical waste.

Now, a company in Taiwan called Miniwiz is turning old masks into useful electronics. The CEO of Miniwiz created “Trashpresso, “a solar-powered recycling machine.

The robotic device shreds medical masks, heats them up and turns them into a sort of plastic dough.

In Switzerland, scientists developed a spinal implant to help paralyzed people walk again.

One man’s spinal cord was completely severed, but he now has an electrical implant surgically attached to his spine. Using a remote control, the device sends signals to activate his leg muscles.

The technology isn’t designed to help people walk in their everyday lives, it’s to practice to exercise their muscles.

“This is not a cure for spinal cord injuries but it’s a critical step to improve people’s quality of life.

This is a function that everyone needs or everyone wants, especially during the pandemic,” said Dr. Gregoire Courtine, a neuroscientist Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

SpaceX has sent people to space, and now it’s going to let them outside the ship. As part of the program named Polaris, SpaceX will send four astronauts into space and let at least one of them perform a spacewalk.

The risky maneuver could happen as soon as this year.

