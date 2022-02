The live-action Halo show on Paramount Plus has been renewed for a second season, just over a month before the first season is set to premiere. According to a press release, David Wiener (who’s worked on shows like Fear the Walking Dead, Homecoming, and Brave New World) will act as showrunner and executive producer for the second season. The news was announced during an investor event, where ViacomCBS also said that it’s rebranding as Paramount as part of its focus on streaming.

