Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County indoor mask mandate set to expire February 21

By Nordea Lewis
 5 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After Washington D.C. rolled back its indoor mask requirements, Montgomery County residents were wondering if the county would follow suit. The County Council spoke on the matter on Tuesday and announced that they aim to loosen the indoor mask mandate on Feb. 21.

While COVID-19 numbers are down, the council says they would rather wait another week and collaborate with health officials to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I know there have been some questions from some to lift the mask mandate earlier, we feel that one more week will allow us, just one more week to help ensure that we’re far enough removed from the Omicron Variant,” said Montgomery Council President Gabe Albornoz.

Governor Hogan also announced the requirement for masks to be worn in state buildings will end next week.

“Given the dramatic declines in our health metrics, we are now able to take another step toward normalcy in state operations,” said Governor Hogan. “In addition, we continue to offer paid leave for state employees to get their booster shots, which provide critical protection against the virus and its variants. I want to thank all of our dedicated state employees for their tireless efforts that have helped make Maryland’s

WDVM 25

Northern Virginia COVID-19 cases decrease

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health reported its lowest number of COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia. The seven-day average of newly reported cases fell to 29% this week and decreased nearly 91% since its previous surge in January due to the omicron variant. Test positivity rates have decreased throughout the commonwealth. VDH […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Fairfax schools to drop mask requirement on March 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax County Public Schools is rescinding its mask mandate. The decision comes after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that allows parents to opt out of masking in school. In a letter, Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand says the school system will require masks until March 1. This deadline coincides […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Maryland lawmakers propose bill to expand American History classes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland lawmakers are working to expand the curriculum in U.S. History classes to include more untold stories about minorities. Maryland legislators say what students are being taught in their American history classes just isn’t enough, and it’s time to change that. The bill will require state school superintendents to work with […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Winchester-Frederick County allocates federal funding

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Frederick County visitor’s bureau is getting more than 200 thousand dollars from federal funding. And now they’re working on ways to increase tourism. $290,000 from the American Rescue Plan is helping improve tourism right here in Frederick County, Virginia. “We have a bunch of different initiatives that we’re working […]
WINCHESTER, VA
WDVM 25

State police see an increase in unemployment scams

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are seeing a rise in unemployment scams and they’re urging people to be careful. Police say people are receiving text messages, emails, and phone calls impersonating the Department of Labor in order to get your login information and access your unemployment benefits. “Go to the Department of Labor […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Homicide Reduction Partnership launches in the District of Columbia

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee announced a new strategy at reducing violent crime on Friday, Feb. 18, with a number of local and federal partners. The new initiative, called the Homicide Reduction Partnership, will replace the summer and fall crime initiatives, and instead, run […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless offering funds to agencies to help provide emergency funding

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless is offering to fund to local agencies who need extra money to provide emergency assistance. The FCCH received over 200,000 dollars in funds from the emergency food and shelter program’s national board and the American Rescue plan act. The funds will be distributed to […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Prince William County Schools make masks optional

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Schools will no longer require masks in schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced that masks are now optional starting Feb. 22. The announcement complies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new law, allowing parents to opt-out children from wearing face coverings. “Despite our individual personal beliefs, be it […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Arlington County to consider changing language in zoning code

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board is considering a change to the county code that could prevent housing discrimination in some areas. Specifically, they are looking at changing the definition of “family.” Right now, the zoning code for single-family homes keeps some non-traditional families or groups moving in together from calling Arlington home. […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

American Cancer Society on President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative

WASHINGTON, D.C (WDVM) On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Jocelyn Collins, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Government Relations Director for DC, Maryland and Delaware, joins the program to talk about President Biden’s reignition of the Cancer Moonshot initiative to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Suspect arrested for Rockville carjacking

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A 31-year-old male is currently in custody after a carjacking of an ambulance in Rockville. Officers responded to the 14900 block of Broschart road for a carjacking around 2:40 a.m. Friday. Nicholas Albano of Hyattsville was being transported in an ambulance when he assaulted one of the employees. Albano then entered […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Local market benefits community in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Four Mile Run Farmers Market is open to the public all year round to benefit the city of Alexandria. The market is held every Sunday and has been serving the community for over 10 years. “It brings healthy foods to communities that need it. I think that was the initial […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

House votes to create West Virginia Military Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia is one big step closer to creating a military hall of fame. West Virginia is very proud of its veterans and honors them annually on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.But now the House of Delegates, on a vote of 95 to zero, says it’s time to honor them with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
