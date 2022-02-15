ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

This Light of Mine

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis documentary chronicles the founding of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) and...

Deadline

Travis Engle Dies: Trinity Artists International Co-Founder, Former Agent & Manager Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.” Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
KESQ News Channel 3

Modernism Week invites visitors to find inspiration and discover something new

Thousands of people have made their way to the valley for Modernism Week after last year’s event was virtual due to the pandemic. “Every year they continue to amaze and surprise," said valley resident Jade Nelson. "It's just really phenomenal the programming that has evolved, and it encompasses so many things.” Nelson has been attending The post Modernism Week invites visitors to find inspiration and discover something new appeared first on KESQ.
The Independent

New music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies aged 31

British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, his manager has confirmed.Edwards gained fame from setting up new music platform SBTV – helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Dave and Jessie J.He was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 he was awarded an MBE for his services to music.RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status ✊🏽👑💙— 🥷🏽 (@ajtracey) February 20, 2022His manager told the PA news agency that Edwards died on Sunday morning.Tributes to Edwards have flooded social media with many expressing...
E! News

Daniel Radcliffe Is Unrecognizable as "Weird Al" Yankovic in Biopic Transformation

Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. You're going to be stupefied by Daniel Radcliffe's recent transformation. The Harry Potter alum was spotted dressed as "Weird Al" Yankovic —complete with long curly wig and mustache—on the set of the parody song master and pop culture icon's biopic in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 17. It marked the first time Radcliffe, 32, has been photographed in character since it was announced in January that he would be playing the music star, who rose to fame in the '80s with hits such as "Smells Like Nirvana," "Eat It," "Amish Paradise," "Fat," "White & Nerdy" and a variety of polka medleys.
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
