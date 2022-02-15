Devils' Jon Gillies: Draws fourth straight start

JONESBOROUGH — “They let me go, so I was just going.”. If Amaya Redd maintains that simple mindset for the rest of her Science Hill career, other teams in Northeast Tennessee are probably in trouble. The talented freshman came of age on a big stage Friday night, providing...
El DORADO, Kan. – Cecil Lee hit a huge 3-point shot with 1 second remaining on the shot clock and sparked the Hutchinson Community College men's basketball team to a strong five 5 minutes and ultimately a fourth-straight victory. The No. 19-ranked Blue Dragons clinched an opening-round bye for...
PHOENIX — In the weeks leading up to Arizona State's 3-1 season-opening victory over Dixie State on Friday night, its returning players were constantly probed about their attitudes toward adjusting and adapting under a new coaching staff headed by Willie Bloomquist. Their answers to those questions revealed how they want their culture to be perceived at the outset of a new era.
Karlsson produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Reilly Smith's first-period marker. The 29-year-old Karlsson has a goal and four assists through five games in February, an encouraging sign after his spotty offense for much of the season to date. He's at 18 points, 72 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 35 outings. Karlsson isn't expected to lose his place in the top six even with Jack Eichel in the mix.
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
One NBA player pulled off an impressive move Saturday — getting ejected from a game that he wasn’t even playing in … and then refusing to leave. Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight sat courtside for UConn’s game against Xavier. Bouknight is a UConn alum and played for them just last season before getting drafted to the NBA.
Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
NBA All-Star Saturday night went out with the bang of a water-soaked firework. To say the dunk contest, the night's final event, was a dud would be a monumental understatement. This thing was unwatchable. Unfortunately, my job, which I am otherwise quite fond of, forced me to watch. I wanted...
Despite Ohio State holding their senior day festivities Sunday, Buckeye fans will have one more chance to watch Tanaya Beacham and Braxtin Miller at Value City Arena.
OSU hosts Penn State Thursday at 6 p.m. in a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 3 but that was postponed because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among the Nittany Lions players.
The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
Mayhem erupted in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon after No. 15 Wisconsin took care of Michigan, 77-63, with an intense handshake line exchange quickly giving way to an all-out brawl that involved players from both teams and both head coaches. The madness ensued shortly after the final horn when Wisconsin...
Eileen Gu won gold in the freeskiing halfpipe at the Winter Olympics on Friday, raising her medal count to a record-breaking three in Beijing. She is the first freestyle skier to capture three medals at the same Games ― two gold, one silver. Gu, born in San Francisco but...
All things considered, the Golden State Warriors are in good position at the All-Star break. They own the league's second-best record at 42-17. They're two losses clear of the Memphis Grizzlies for the West's No. 2 seed. They have the top-ranked defense. They've gotten this far despite Stephen Curry slogging...
In front of a packed house at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team beat the No. 17 Florida Gators 66-61. With the win, the Tigers improve their record to 23-4 and are now in a tie for second place in the SEC. LSU...
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown women's basketball team increased their lead in the PSAC East following a 57-45 victory over Mansfield on Saturday at Keystone Arena. The Golden Bears (23-5, 16-3) won for the fourth straight time and increased their lead over second place Bloomsburg following the Huskies loss to Shippensburg.
