A Manalapan man has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Old Bridge because he allegedly fled the scene of the accident. Authorities responded to the area of Route 9 and Ferry Road in Old Bridge around 6:45 a.m. Feb. 15 following the report of a deceased male who was lying on the center median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 9.

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO