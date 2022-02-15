ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

LaGrange Police perform alcohol compliance checks at businesses, issue 1 citation, 3 warnings

By Jolyn Hannah
 5 days ago

LAGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Last week the LaGrange Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses throughout the city.

The compliance checks were conducted on Feb. 11, 2022.

One business was issued a citation and three others were issued warnings.

The Citgo (and Sangitel Patel) located at 103 Commerce Avenue, was issued a citation for a repeat offenses, according to police.

The following businesses were issued warnings for first offenses:

  • Hop In, 3124 Hogansville Road
  • Georgia Food Mart, 1001 Hogansville Road
  • PCA Food Mart, 1200 Hogansville Road

More than a dozen other businesses were found to be in compliance with the city’s ordinance related to underage alcohol sales.

