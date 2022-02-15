LaGrange Police perform alcohol compliance checks at businesses, issue 1 citation, 3 warnings
LAGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Last week the LaGrange Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses throughout the city.
The compliance checks were conducted on Feb. 11, 2022.
One business was issued a citation and three others were issued warnings.Opelika murder suspect arrested five days after victim’s death
The Citgo (and Sangitel Patel) located at 103 Commerce Avenue, was issued a citation for a repeat offenses, according to police.
The following businesses were issued warnings for first offenses:
- Hop In, 3124 Hogansville Road
- Georgia Food Mart, 1001 Hogansville Road
- PCA Food Mart, 1200 Hogansville Road
More than a dozen other businesses were found to be in compliance with the city’s ordinance related to underage alcohol sales.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0