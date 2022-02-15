Storms on the way later this week

Sunday started off much colder than Saturday with an Arctic Airmass in place behind a cold front. Some saw light snow flurries throughout the day on Sunday. Sunday throughout the day until early Monday we have the chance for some light snow. This is because of the wind direction we are seeing along with the cold air mass over Lake Ontario. There also is a strong low-pressure system off the coast that is moving to our east where the outer band of the system might brush us with some light snow as well for some of our most eastern counties. Overall snowfall accumulation for Sunday into early Monday is 0.5-2 inches with the areas that are farther north and closer to Lake Ontario seeing the highest amounts.

