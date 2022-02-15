Storms on the way later this week

TONIGHT: Some spots of the Ohio Valley woke up with a quick coating of snow on the cars and roads this morning. Other areas did not receive any snow at all. Once the sun started to peek out closer to lunchtime, conditions started to feel warmer outside, although colder air is locked in for today. High temperatures today struggled to get out of the mid 20s with feels like temperatures staying in the mid-teens as well. Sky coverage was partly cloudy for most of the day with clearing skies into the afternoon. The clearing trend will continue as we step into the evening hours. Colder air will be around as we wake up tomorrow, as temps dip down towards the mid-teens. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5 mph.
Comments / 0