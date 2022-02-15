ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms on the way later this week

By Hank Allen
wgno.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook for pleasant conditions overnight as temperatures drop into the low to mid 50s across the area. We might see a little coastal fog early Wednesday before the wind picks up. Wednesday will be a warmer and breezy afternoon. Temperatures will quickly jump into the...

wgno.com

WHEC TV-10

First alert weather: Another big swing in the temperature later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Our snowmaking machine, better known as Lake Ontario, has been busy during the last 24 hours. The lake effect snow has been off and on with snow totals ranging from 2 inches at Brockport to 7 inches at Webster. This very cold air mass is not finished producing the lake snow just yet. Another weak disturbance will move across the great lake for overnight, and this should bring another burst of snow later tonight and early Monday.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

Sunshine returns later Monday with a warmup mid-week

Sunday started off much colder than Saturday with an Arctic Airmass in place behind a cold front. Some saw light snow flurries throughout the day on Sunday. Sunday throughout the day until early Monday we have the chance for some light snow. This is because of the wind direction we are seeing along with the cold air mass over Lake Ontario. There also is a strong low-pressure system off the coast that is moving to our east where the outer band of the system might brush us with some light snow as well for some of our most eastern counties. Overall snowfall accumulation for Sunday into early Monday is 0.5-2 inches with the areas that are farther north and closer to Lake Ontario seeing the highest amounts.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Cold Front To Bring Pleasant Sunshine To South Florida Later This Week

Miami (CBSMiami)– Showers will increase this week ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler, less humid air into the region. Showers are in the forecast ahead of the front Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainy periods and cloudy skies may even keep temperatures below 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon before the skies clear and cooler air moves in by Thursday morning. Showers increase starting Tuesday afternoon. (CBSMiami) Tuesday will be another warm day with patchy morning fog that will quickly burn off after sunrise. By the afternoon, showers developing inland may drift back across the east coast metro areas. Rainy periods and cloudy skies keep...
MIAMI, FL
WTAJ

A major warm-up is coming later this week

Tonight will be partly cloudy and quite cold with less wind. Lows will be in single digits to the lower teens. A few clouds may still be around early then the rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
WIBC.com

NWS: Temperatures Warm Up, But Snow Could Return Later This Week

STATEWIDE–All of Indiana will be getting temperatures that warm up by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service. “On Tuesday, we’ll have highs near 46. On Wednesday, we’ll see highs all the way up into the middle 50s,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWK

Nice and dry today with a few showers later this week

Bryan Hughes has a look at your morning forecast. Nice and dry today with a few showers later this week. Bill to cut state personal income tax moves forward in House of Delegates. WV Legislators push to build Marshall University law school in Charleston. WV Gov. Justice signs bill reversing...
CHARLESTON, WV
WWL-AMFM

Sunshine with a slight warm-up later in the week

It will be chilly in the morning with temperatures warming slightly through the week before another cold front arrives this weekend. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Sunshine returns Tuesday with cool temperatures. The afternoon high…
SUNSHINE, LA
WSFA

Cold tonight, gradual warm up later this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Meh. Blah. Both words could be used to describe Alabama’s weather Monday; a gray, cloudy and chilly day has given way to a cold night. Skies will clear by sunrise Tuesday, as that happens, temperatures will drop into the 28-35 degree range across the southern half of the state.
ALABAMA STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Cold day Tuesday; warmer air, rain later this week

After a frigid start to this week, temps trend much higher before the week is over! The best shot of steady precipitation will come Thursday Night. After the very cold start to the day, today will start with some sun ahead of some clouds. A few flakes possible in the afternoon, mostly in northern areas. Highs in the teens north and 20s south with a westerly breeze.
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

More sunshine tomorrow with warmer temperatures later in the week

This evening will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 40s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the low 30s. Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs warming up into the mid 60s. The rest of this week will be pretty quiet with sunny skies through the end...
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

Sunny tomorrow with warmer weather later this week

Good evening everyone!! This evening will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 40s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the low 30s. Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs warming up into the upper 50s. The rest of this week will be pretty quiet with sunny skies...
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Rain showers make a guest appearance later on this week

TONIGHT: Some spots of the Ohio Valley woke up with a quick coating of snow on the cars and roads this morning. Other areas did not receive any snow at all. Once the sun started to peek out closer to lunchtime, conditions started to feel warmer outside, although colder air is locked in for today. High temperatures today struggled to get out of the mid 20s with feels like temperatures staying in the mid-teens as well. Sky coverage was partly cloudy for most of the day with clearing skies into the afternoon. The clearing trend will continue as we step into the evening hours. Colder air will be around as we wake up tomorrow, as temps dip down towards the mid-teens. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Significant flood threat in Tri-State for upcoming week

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The threat for flooding unfortunately is returning to the Tri-State, where at least a couple of inches of rain is possible through the week. It’s a beautiful Monday day in the Tri-State, with high temperatures moving all the way up into the middle to upper 60s! Enjoy this sensational weather […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

