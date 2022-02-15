ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Harper's Transplant

1011now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween January 1 and February 9 of 2021, there were 41...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Man In Oklahoma Executed On February 17th - Here Was His Last Meal

Gilbert Ray Postelle was executed in Oklahoma and died by lethal injection on February 17th, 15 years after killing four people. Before his execution, he had one last meal. Here's what he ate. We aren't sure of the exact restaurant this came from, although you can guess, his final meal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
insideedition.com

Mom Finds Toddler Alone Inside Locked, Dark Florida Daycare Center After Being Just 15 Minutes Late for Pickup

A Florida mother said was shocked to find her 2-year-old daughter left by herself and locked inside her daycare center only 15 minutes after she was scheduled to be picked up. Stephanie Martinez said she found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up and with the lights off when she arrived to pick up her daughter, Ani. Martinez called 911 as she could see her little girl peering out from a pitch-black room. Martinez also filmed the ordeal.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Nebraska State
WBTV

'The prayers worked.' Olsen family talks son's lifesaving heart transplant

Charlotte waits years to release council records until WBTV investigation shines light on issue. It’s your tax dollars they’re spending, and North Carolina law says the public is entitled to this information. Threat of violent extremism lingers in America. Updated: 23 hours ago. Throughout our history misguided hate...
CHARLOTTE, NC
99.9 KEKB

Monumental Achievement: Colorado Children’s Hospital Performs 500th Heart Transplant

The Colorado Children's hospital is celebrating a gigantic moment in history after completing its 500th heart transplant. According to a report from Children's Hospital Colorado, The Heart Institute at Children's Hospital Colorado recently performed its 500th pediatric heart transplant. Children's Hospital Colorado Achieves Milestone. Not many hospitals in the country...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Wbb

Comments / 0

Community Policy