ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Public advocate shares 5 point plan to overhaul public housing in NYC

By Monica Morales
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23f5Dr_0eFVjcne00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Public Housing authority has been plagued by issues for years, but Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is heading up a new push to address these issues.

PIX11 News went with Williams to visit Rena Marie Mungin’s apartment at the Lincoln Houses in Harlem back in December 2019.

“The state government, the federal government, is not doing anything.  And the city has more to do as well,” Williams said at the time.

Members of his office headed back to Mungin’s home on Tuesday, but the NYCHA tenant said not much has changed since 2019.

It’s a familiar story for so many families who live in hundreds of NYCHA buildings across the city.  The public advocate’s office visit this time comes with a detailed five point proposal for change in NYCHA.

At the top of the agenda, and in reaction to recent deadly fires across the city, Williams wants to create a grading system for repairs, similar to the one used by Housing Preservation and Development to prioritize the most serious repairs. It would also require NYCHA to have tenants sign off on repairs before a ticket is closed. Williams also wants better communication informing residents of lengthy repairs, not just posting notices in the lobby. He called for an immediate investigation into badly done repairs.

“We need the mayor and NYCHA to not just do the big things like money but focus on stop closing tickets before the repairs are done,” said First Deputy Public Advocate Nick E. Smith.

Also, Williams wants NYCHA buildings converting to private management, called Rad or PACT, to get clear guidance on how to file complaints and forensic accounting for all funds allocated for repairs.

“I’ve been in office for six weeks and I’ve had 40 cases where NYCHA tickets that haven’t been addressed,” said NYC councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan.

For three years in a row, the public advocate’s office has named NYCHA the City’s worst landlord, even creating a special category just for NYCHA.

“NYCHA has worked with HUD and the Federal Monitor since 2019 to fundamentally transform the Authority, while our dedicated staff works 24/7 to address issues caused by crumbling infrastructure due to decades of disinvestment,” an agency spokesperson said. “NYCHA has a $40 billion capital need and the Public Advocate is aware of the issues NYCHA faces, and should use his platform to call for increased capital funding.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Hochul sending $10M to assist New York’s Asian American community groups

(WIVB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $10 million in state funding to help Asian American communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The state dollars are coming from the 2021-22 state budget and will go to community groups that provide support services for the Empire State’s Asian American communities. The funds will be distributed […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Adams announces new plan for subway safety, homeless outreach

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced his new “subway safety plan” on Friday, laying out how his administration will address security underground while providing new support for people experiencing homelessness and mental illness in the system. Joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and MTA CEO and Chair Janno Lieber, Adams said […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Inwood public housing resident’s home has flooded for years, he says

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Every day is a challenge for a retired NYC Transit train dispatcher living with disabilities because his public housing home floods constantly, he said. Water comes from the kitchen walls, ceilings and sometimes from underneath the floors of Jeramiah Askew’s Dykman Houses home. He said the flooding has been going on […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Public Housing Authority#Pix11 News#Nycha#First Deputy Public
PIX11

Mental health 911 response program to expand in Manhattan, Bronx

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six new NYPD precincts have been added to “B-HEARD,” more than doubling the number of precincts participating in the city’s mental health emergency response program, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Friday. Launched in June 2021, the Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division has teams of mental health professionals and paramedics respond […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
PIX11

Meet the doctor advising an equitable care initiative in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Michigan native Dr. Denise Rodgers grew up believing she would practice medicine in a Black and brown community somewhere in the deep south. But after a medical school course in a Bronx hospital gave her a taste of practicing in a more urban setting, she was hooked. Now, the doctor — […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Bird flu detected on Long Island, federal officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York. Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at a USDA laboratory in Ames, Iowa. The USDA announced the confirmation on Saturday. […]
ANIMALS
PIX11

New York approves new medical marijuana rules

The New York State Cannabis Control Board has approved the proposed Medical Cannabis Program regulations. The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will be filing the regulations in the State Register, which will then begin a 60-day public comment period.
HEALTH
PIX11

Hard Rock has 3 potential sites for a New York City casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The chairperson of the Hard Rock gambling, hospitality and entertainment company says it has three potential sites on which it could build a casino in New York City. Jim Allen said Thursday in an interview that a Hard Rock casino in New York would cost at least $2 billion. He […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Gov. Hochul cements frontrunner status in quest for full term

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is officially the top choice of the New York State Democratic Party.  It is a meteoric rise for the one-time congresswoman and lieutenant governor, who rose to power last August when Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal. “The party’s designee and our nominee, Gov. Kathy Hochul,” thundered New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy