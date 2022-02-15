Public advocate shares 5 point plan to overhaul public housing in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Public Housing authority has been plagued by issues for years, but Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is heading up a new push to address these issues.

PIX11 News went with Williams to visit Rena Marie Mungin’s apartment at the Lincoln Houses in Harlem back in December 2019.

“The state government, the federal government, is not doing anything. And the city has more to do as well,” Williams said at the time.

Members of his office headed back to Mungin’s home on Tuesday, but the NYCHA tenant said not much has changed since 2019.

It’s a familiar story for so many families who live in hundreds of NYCHA buildings across the city. The public advocate’s office visit this time comes with a detailed five point proposal for change in NYCHA.

At the top of the agenda, and in reaction to recent deadly fires across the city, Williams wants to create a grading system for repairs, similar to the one used by Housing Preservation and Development to prioritize the most serious repairs. It would also require NYCHA to have tenants sign off on repairs before a ticket is closed. Williams also wants better communication informing residents of lengthy repairs, not just posting notices in the lobby. He called for an immediate investigation into badly done repairs.

“We need the mayor and NYCHA to not just do the big things like money but focus on stop closing tickets before the repairs are done,” said First Deputy Public Advocate Nick E. Smith.

Also, Williams wants NYCHA buildings converting to private management, called Rad or PACT, to get clear guidance on how to file complaints and forensic accounting for all funds allocated for repairs.

“I’ve been in office for six weeks and I’ve had 40 cases where NYCHA tickets that haven’t been addressed,” said NYC councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan.

For three years in a row, the public advocate’s office has named NYCHA the City’s worst landlord, even creating a special category just for NYCHA.

“NYCHA has worked with HUD and the Federal Monitor since 2019 to fundamentally transform the Authority, while our dedicated staff works 24/7 to address issues caused by crumbling infrastructure due to decades of disinvestment,” an agency spokesperson said. “NYCHA has a $40 billion capital need and the Public Advocate is aware of the issues NYCHA faces, and should use his platform to call for increased capital funding.”

