About the Maple Leafs: Toronto is 18-4-1 at home this season and hasn’t lost at Scotiabank since Dec. 9 against Tampa Bay. This will be the Leafs’ second game with seating capacity increased to 50 percent (roughly 10,000) as COVID protocols are relaxed in the province of Ontario. At 32-12-3, Toronto is one of three heavyweights in the Atlantic, chasing Florida and Tampa Bay for the division lead.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO