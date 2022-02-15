ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Severe weather to hit Texoma Wednesday, what to expect

By Courtney Delaney
 5 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Wichita Falls and surrounding areas could see severe weather Wednesday into Thursday.

The region can anticipate during the night on February 16 that large hail, strong wind gusts and a couple of tornadoes will all be possible, according to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345IL6_0eFVjDvb00
The most likely threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts.

While this does not look to be a perfect environment for tornadoes, there is still the potential for a couple of brief tornadoes on the leading edge of the line of storms moving through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLX0l_0eFVjDvb00
The timing for the storm will be after midnight, and likely to end by 5 a.m. Thursday as the line moves west to east across the region.

This is an ongoing look into possible severe weather for February 16, 2022

