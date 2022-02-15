Severe weather to hit Texoma Wednesday, what to expect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Wichita Falls and surrounding areas could see severe weather Wednesday into Thursday.

The region can anticipate during the night on February 16 that large hail, strong wind gusts and a couple of tornadoes will all be possible, according to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling.

The most likely threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts.

While this does not look to be a perfect environment for tornadoes, there is still the potential for a couple of brief tornadoes on the leading edge of the line of storms moving through.

The timing for the storm will be after midnight, and likely to end by 5 a.m. Thursday as the line moves west to east across the region.

This is an ongoing look into possible severe weather for February 16, 2022

