McDonald’s general manager recognized for using digital platform

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A McDonald’s general manager in Jackson was surprised on Tuesday.

Chris Harrison manages the restaurant on Clinton Boulevard. He was recognized as one of the managers nationwide for their success using McDonald’s digital platforms.

Harrison received several prizes, including a trip to McDonald’s Worldwide Convention where he will have the chance to share his experience with colleagues.

