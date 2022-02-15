Drugs bought on dark web more likely to contain fentanyl

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are warning the public about fentanyl being laced in marijuana illegally being sold on the street. In a statement from police, along with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group and other law enforcement agencies, authorities said fentanyl and fentanyl substitutes, such as acetylfentanyl and benzylfentanyl, have been laced in marijuana and other illegal street drugs. Fentanyl and other synthetic counterparts are "extremely dangerous" and can be absorbed by inhalation, injection, and even through skin, police added.
