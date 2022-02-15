Drugs bought on dark web more likely to contain fentanyl

SmartWater technology normally designed to catch burglars and thieves has been used to jail a domestic abuser for the first time.A woman in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was given a canister of the liquid as part of an initiative to prevent and detect repeat domestic abusers.In an incident earlier this month, the perpetrator visited the victim’s address in breach of a non-molestation order.She was able to spray him with the SmartWater solution and its unique tag was found on his clothing when he was arrested.West Yorkshire Police said the man was charged and convicted of breaching a non-molestation order and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO