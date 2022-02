Tonight, children will go to bed cold and hungry, unable to concentrate at school. Many watch their parents worry about paying the bills. To see families going through the same struggles that so many of us experienced in the 1980s pains me.The cost-of-living crisis should be a thing of the past, but unfortunately, it is all too familiar for so many families growing up in Tory Britain in 2022. Childhood hardships never leave us, and sadly, for too many children, adverse childhood experiences trigger poor mental health.As a doctor, I am seeing increasingly more children coming to A&E having self-harmed...

KIDS ・ 12 DAYS AGO