ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Developers seek to demolish Cranston bowling alley for mixed-used development

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OE4j_0eFVewfn00

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston City Council and City Planning Commission will hold a public site visit next weekend as they review a major land development proposal.

The Legion Development project seeks to build a four-story, multi-use building at the corner of Park and Doric avenues. The property currently houses Legion Bowl & Billiards, which would be razed as part of the plan.

The site visit is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, and members of the community are invited to join. The city said parking is available behind the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ItHv_0eFVewfn00

The proposed building would have approximately 80 residential units and commercial space on the first floor.

City Planning Director Jason Pezzullo noted the property can be seen from I-95 and he believes the new building would be visually appealing from the highway.

To move forward, the project would require a zoning change and an amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map.

The city said there will also be public hearings before the Development Plan Review Committee, City Planning Commission, Ordinance Committee, and City Council, but dates for those have not yet been set.

Artist renderings of the project:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1ddH_0eFVewfn00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Boston lifts proof of vaccination requirement for businesses

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says the city will no longer require patrons and staff at restaurants, gyms and other indoor locations to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The change takes effect immediately. Wu pointed to public health data released Friday showing Boston has a 4% community positivity rate, a nearly 91% […]
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Government
Cranston, RI
Business
City
Cranston, RI
WPRI 12 News

TD Garden to drop vaccination policy

BOSTON (WPRI) — The TD Garden in Boston is dropping it’s vaccination policy. Beginning Monday, Feb. 21, people will not need to show proof of vaccination to attend events at the Garden. The city mask mandate will continue to be in effect, requiring all guests two years old and over to wear a mask at […]
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#City Council#Land Use#Legion Development#Legion Bowl Billiards#Ordinance Committee
WPRI 12 News

Oneida County COVID-19 update, February 18

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its first weekly COVID-19 update since the end of daily briefings occurred last week. The numbers shown below are from February 11th through February 17th. 572 new positive cases, 56,283 total. 2/11: 109 2/12: 46 2/13: 50 2/14: 72 2/15: 133 2/16: 89 2/17:  73 952 […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WPRI 12 News

Sunday marks 19 years since Station Nightclub fire

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday, Feb. 20, marks the 19th anniversary of the Station Nightclub fire. The tragedy has left lasting scars on hundreds of families. 100 people were killed and more that 200 others were injured after pyrotechnics sparked the fire during a Great White concert. In Memoriam: Victims of the Station Nightclub Fire […]
WEST WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy