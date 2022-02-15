Developers seek to demolish Cranston bowling alley for mixed-used development

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston City Council and City Planning Commission will hold a public site visit next weekend as they review a major land development proposal.

The Legion Development project seeks to build a four-story, multi-use building at the corner of Park and Doric avenues. The property currently houses Legion Bowl & Billiards, which would be razed as part of the plan.

The site visit is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, and members of the community are invited to join. The city said parking is available behind the building.

The proposed building would have approximately 80 residential units and commercial space on the first floor.

City Planning Director Jason Pezzullo noted the property can be seen from I-95 and he believes the new building would be visually appealing from the highway.

To move forward, the project would require a zoning change and an amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map.

The city said there will also be public hearings before the Development Plan Review Committee, City Planning Commission, Ordinance Committee, and City Council, but dates for those have not yet been set.

Artist renderings of the project:





