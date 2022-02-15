Paramount+ nabs 'South Park' exclusive, announces 'Beavis' movie title

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced future plans for animated series South Park and Beavis and Butt-Head on Tuesday. The streaming service will become the exclusive home to South Park, and revealed the title of the new Beavis and Butt-Head movie.

By 2025, Paramount+ will become the exclusive streaming home of the series, meaning it will leave HBO Max. International Paramount+ subscribers will get the South Park library as soon as March of this year.

In 2024, South Park Season 27 episodes will stream on Paramount+ when they premiere on Comedy Central. Paramount+ still plans to stream two new South Park movies each year, like 2021's Post COVID and Post COVID: The Return of COVID.

Mike Judge announced plans for a new Beavis and Butt-Head series in 2020. Originally the series was to be for Comedy Central, and later he announced plans for a streaming movie too.

Paramount+ confirmed both the series and movie would be for the streaming service. The movie will be called Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Their 1996 movie was Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Beginning in 1998, Universe sends Beavis and Butt-Head to space camp. A black hole sends them into the present day, where they are still the slacker teenagers from the '90s.

Both the movie and series are coming in 2022. Paramount+ will also stream over 200 episodes of the MTV series from the '90s.