COLA increase 2022 update – Exact date Social Security $1,657 checks to be deposited revealed as 2023 speculation grows

THE exact dates millions of retirees will receive enhanced $1,657 Social Security payments have been revealed as 2023 speculation of a COLA increase continues to climb.

In 2021, the average monthly payment for retired workers was $1,565, and that rose to $1,657 with the 5.9 percent COLA increase.

February's first batch of SSI checks is on the way to help recipients out with increased funds.

The checks being issued this month are being sent out by the SSA in three waves according to the recipient's birth date, on February 9, 16, or 23.

The maximum benefit for someone who retired at age 70 in 2021 was $3,895, but if you retire at age 70 in 2022, your maximum benefit could be $4,194.

Meanwhile, VA Claims Insider suspects COLA will increase 2.9 percent in 2023 with "soaring inflation in the US economy."

What is COLA?

The COLA, or cost-of-living adjustment, is intended to offset recent inflation, and a formula is followed to determine how much the amount increases or decreases each year.

Each year, the COLA calculation is based on data from the third quarter from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

If the CPI-W drops or stays the same, Social Security claimants generally do not receive a COLA.

But with the Bureau of Labor confirming a 5.4% price increase for the 12-month period that ended in September, Social Security and SSI recipients will see a 5.9% rise in COLA in 2022.

What is Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

There are also Supplemental Security Income benefits (SSI) available to Americans who cannot earn sufficient wages.

Disabled adults, kids with disabilities, and seniors 65 or over are eligible to apply for the benefit.

Their sources of income determine the amount that is handed out when benefits are distributed.

What are delayed retirement credits, continued

You can begin getting Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, but it will reduce your benefits by as much as 30% below what you would get if you waited to retire until your full retirement age.

If you wait until your full retirement age (66 for most people), you will get your full benefit.

What are delayed retirement credits?

If you wait until age 70 to start your benefits, the Social Security Administration will increase your benefit because you earned delayed retirement credits.

The retirement benefits are then paid out until you die.

The age you begin receiving your retirement benefit affects how much your monthly benefits will be.

When COLA takes effect, part two

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will mail COLA notices throughout December to retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries.

SSI recipients will also receive letters explaining the increase.

You can find out your benefit information sooner by going to the SSA’s message center where you will need to create an account if you don’t already have one.

When COLA takes effect

Millions of retired Americans will be receiving more money this year.

The monthly Social Security payments will be going up because of the cost-of-living adjustment (Cola) which takes effect this month

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022.

That’s the biggest Cola increase since 1982.

When is next year’s COLA determined?

The 5.9% increase for 2022 was determined on October 13, 2021.

The next COLA increase for 2023 will be determined in October 2022.

Medicare price increase explained

Some retirees don’t think they’ll be able to cover Medicare costs despite the COLA bump.

Medicare’s Part B monthly premium for 2022 will increase from $148.50 to $170.10. The $21.60 jump is the largest price hike in the program’s history.

Part B of the package covers doctor visits and other outpatient services like screening.

When the price hike was announced, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) officials stressed that the 14.5% increase would be covered by this year’s COLA.

Benefits for a person who has passed away

Members of your family may be entitled to payments depending on your wages after you die.

If your deceased spouse or ex-spouse worked long enough under Social Security, you and your children may be eligible for payments.

If you are 60 or older, you may be eligible for benefits as a widow or widower.

If they are handicapped and above the age of 50, they can begin collecting your benefits.

If they are caring for a dead kid under the age of 16 who is handicapped, they can get your benefits at any age.

Representative promotes COLA act

Representative Dina Titus of Nevada promoted a COLA-related act she co-sponsored on Twitter back in January.

"Many seniors live on fixed incomes derived from Social Security, making it vital that COLAs reflect rising costs and other necessities," she wrote.

"I'm a co-sponsor of the Fair COLA for Seniors Act to protect these earned benefits against rising costs for prescription drugs and other care."

Issues with COLA raise, continued

The funds are running out because the Social Security Administration doesn’t collect enough taxes to cover what it pays out to claimants.

If trust funds are depleted without reform, the funding is expected to only be enough to pay 76 percent of what the benefits are now.

If this were to happen in 2022, then the average pensioner could find their checks reduced to about $1,259 per month.

And that would make things even tougher for seniors who keep losing their purchasing dollar.

Issues with COLA raise

The trust that funds Social Security benefits could run out of cash a year earlier due to the COLA increase.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has projected that this could happen in 2032 following the hike, reports Fox Business.

It comes after officials recently estimated that funding will run out in 2033 – a year earlier than previously predicted.

Funding Social Security, part two

The SSA website says $1.001trillion, or 89.6 percent, of total Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Disability Insurance income came from payroll taxes in 2020.

The remainder was provided by interest earnings of $76billion (6.8 percent) and revenue from taxation of OASDI benefits $41billion (3.6 percent).

How is Social Security funded?

Social Security is funded through a dedicated payroll tax.

Employers and employees each pay 6.2 percent of wages up to the taxable maximum of $142,800 in 2021, while self-employed Americans pay 12.4 percent, according to the Social Security website.

How to get a Social Security card

To get a Social Security card, you need to apply for a Social Security number.

Depending on where you’re born, and whether you’re a US citizen, you’ll need to present a range of original documents.

For a US-born adult citizen, you’ll have to show proof of US citizenship and your age by providing a US birth certificate or a US passport, for example.

To prove your identity, you could also provide a driver’s license.

If you don’t have one, you could present an employee identification card, school identification card, or health insurance card instead.

You must provide at least two separate documents, as one can only be used for two purposes – such as citizenship and age.

Spousal benefits

If you have not worked or do not have enough Social Security credits to qualify for your own Social Security benefits, you may be able to receive spousal benefits.

The spouse of a retired worker can receive up to half of their spouse’s benefits.

To qualify for spouse’s benefits, you must be either at least 62 years of age or any age and caring for a child entitled to receive benefits on your spouse’s record and who is younger than age 16 or disabled.

If you choose to begin receiving spouse’s benefits before you reach full retirement age, your benefit amount will be permanently reduced.

The spousal benefit continues until one spouse dies, after which the survivor may be eligible for survivor benefits.

Benefits for children

A child with a disability age 18 or older may get Social Security benefits when a parent gets retirement or disability benefits.

The child’s disability must have begun before age 22.

Dependent child benefits begin when a retired worker’s benefits start. They end when the child turns 18.

The disabled person may qualify for continuing benefits as an adult who is unable to work.

Benefits paid for your child will not decrease your retirement benefits.

The child may also get benefits if a parent dies.

Disability benefits

The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program pays benefits to you and your family if you worked long enough and recently enough.

You must have paid Social Security taxes on your earnings before becoming disabled.

You must also meet certain requirements defined by the SSA, including a disability that has lasted or is expected to last at least one year or result in death.

The benefit is for life unless the SSA feels you no longer qualify.

Survivor benefits

When you die, members of your family could be eligible for benefits based on your earnings.

You and your children also may be able to get benefits if your deceased spouse or former spouse worked long enough under Social Security.

A widow or widower can receive benefits if they are age 60 or older.

They can start receiving your benefits if they are age 50 or older and disabled.

They can also receive your benefits at any age if they are caring for a child of the deceased who is younger than 16 and disabled.

Also, a one-time payment of $255 can be made only to a spouse or child if they meet certain requirements.

Survivors must apply for this payment within two years of the date of death.

Retirement benefits

The age you begin receiving retirement benefits affects how much your monthly benefits will be.

You can begin getting Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, but claiming them that early will reduce your benefits by as much as 30 percent.

If you wait until your full retirement age (66 for most people), you will get full benefits.

You also can wait until age 70 to start your benefits. The SSA will increase your benefit because you earned “delayed retirement credits.”

The retirement benefits are then paid out until you die.

COLA could affect SNAP benefits, part two

The COLA increase can have an effect on people who are part of the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP).

The program helps low-income people.

Households need to meet certain income requirements to receive assistance.

Americans on Social Security, who also receive SNAP benefits, may be at risk of losing the SNAP benefit if their income level exceeds the requirement.