ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A Great Guide to Write an Amazing Interpretive Essay

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEssays represent an inevitable part of students’ activities during high school or college period. They need such texts for numerous projects throughout the academic year. Unfortunately, a lot of understudies frequently struggle to maintain a high-quality level of essays. They usually should be interpretive and persuasive. And to present the text...

sflcn.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Homeland Security

Tips on Teaching Writing: From Essay Maps to Critiquing

Podcast with Dr. Bethanie L. Hansen, Department Chair, School of Arts, Humanities and Education and. Dr. Jaclyn Fowler, Department Chair, English and Literature. Being an effective writer is a foundational skill but teaching students how to write can be both challenging and overwhelming for educators. In this episode, Dr. Bethanie Hansen talks to author and educator, Dr. Jaclyn Fowler about her strategies for teaching writing. Learn how she uses writing workshops to teach writing through the eyes of a reader and a writer, and why it’s so important to teach students how to properly critique each other’s work. Also learn about the building-block and essay-map concept she teaches to help students outline their papers as well as tips for grading and assessing student writing effectively and efficiently.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WKRG News 5

Writers write and with a great teacher, they write well

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — For students who may have the ambition to become the next, great author–our Golden Apple team found one place where they are already getting started–thanks to one great teacher. They are already learning about writing and editing and plots and narrative arcs. And they are doing it here at […]
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL
Augusta Free Press

How to improve essay writing skills: Learn from experts

As a college or university student, you will have to prepare a great number of different essays, case studies, reports, reviews, and research papers. To complete these projects successfully, you will have to master the art of academic writing. If you possess proficient writing skills, you will easily cope with such tasks. If you do not, you might consider hiring a professional writer to do everything for you. Frankly speaking, it is a good option, especially when you are pressed for time. However, in this article, we will focus on the first option and will discuss effective strategies on how to improve essay writing skills. The primary goal is to meet your professor’s requirements and high academic standards. In most general terms, you have to choose a topic, take an interesting perspective, and create a logical, well-organized paper to explain your argument. Therefore, the first task is to develop a strong thesis that is the main idea of your paper. Next, you will research the topic to come up with a strong body of knowledge. You can use any reliable source; everything depends on the instructions you get.
EDUCATION
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Writing Skills#Mobile Phone#Essays
Inc.com

5 Commandments of Great Business Writing

Great business writing isn't just about style. It's about survival. Great business writing isn't just about style. It's about survival. If your sales copy isn't compelling, people won't buy your products. If your inter-office communications are unclear, that will hold back collaboration. No one will invest in your business if you can't articulate why it's going to succeed.
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

4th grader writes persuasive essay on why to watch TODAY

Grace, a fourth grader from Connecticut among the crowd on the TODAY plaza, shares her persuasive essay on why people should watch the show. “Al the weatherman always wears different colored glasses and different color suits,” she includes.Feb. 11, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston Herald

Your guide to great Valentine’s Day gifts to give & get

This Valentine’s Day — make that this entire blizzard-y season — is about comfort and happiness. As in: getting through the snow bomb cyclones and the school cancellations and the omicron surge and everything else by making myself and everyone I love feel as comfortable and as happy as possible. So with that in mind, I’ve got a few ideas for Valentine’s Day gift ideas (for friends or sweeties — or for yourself) to do just that.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Phoblographer

Photographer Brett Stanley Makes Beautiful Magic Happen Underwater

“Props like couches are weighted down to make them sink, but they can be a pain in the ass – with one mattress needing almost 100 pounds before it started to sink,” says photographer Brett Stanley to us in an interview. “Most of the time I’m gutting furniture to remove all the foam and float stuff to make it easier – but they also tend to leach loads of dirt and color into the water as well, so by the time the set is dressed the water can be pretty murky.” Brett’s work was featured on our site before with his friend Christina Ren. And where most others might sit and composite all day, Brett works to build the sets himself for his surreal photos.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy