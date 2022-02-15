Eliot Battle Elementary assistant principal to be recommended as next principal at Cedar Ridge Elementary

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

An Eliot Battle Elementary assistant principal is being recommended to be the next principal at Cedar Ridge Elementary School for the 2022‐2023 school year.

Carlei Wies will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to replace the retiring Dr. Larry Nelson.

Currently, the Cedar Ridge principal role is being filled by Interim Principal Connie Epperson.

Wies has 17 years of educator experience as a teacher and assistant principal.

“Ms. Wies brings a range of elementary experience to this position, including experience at Cedar

Ridge as a summer school principal for two years,” Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood said in a release. “Ms. Wies

will bring her enthusiasm and excitement for the continued growth of our scholars to Cedar Ridge.”

