House Homeland Security Subcommittee Examines Rise In Firearms Seized At Airport Checkpoints

By CBSMiami.com Team
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Representatives from Miami International Airport and Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson Airport testified before lawmakers in the House as part of a national effort to tackle the surge in weapons discovered at TSA checkpoints nationwide.

Last year, the U.S. broke a record for guns found in carry-on luggage. An alarmingly high number of those weapons were loaded.

“The increase of firearms at checkpoints is a function of an individual gun owner’s lack of responsibility – be it forgetfulness or a misguided belief that weapons will not be discovered,” said Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Balram Bheodari.

This comes as pandemic-era travel in the U.S. has seen a rise in unruly traveler behavior.

“It is paramount that the current crisis of assaults does not escalate even further to the point of gun violence,” said Greg Regan, president of Transportation Trades Department, AFL-CIO.

Lawmakers and witnesses at Tuesday’s hearing praised the “exceptional work” of TSA officers for detecting the firearms, but they also say it takes them away from focusing on other threats.

“These investigations shut down the checkpoint lane during the encounter, causing delays, as well as creating a stressful situation for TSA staff and travelers alike,” said Port of Portland Police Chief Jason Wallis.

Experts testifying recommend education outreach, including consistent and clear signage as well as precise communication from airlines to passengers.

Some also suggest increasing the penalty for a violation, which currently runs from $1,500 to nearly $14,000.

Airline passengers can travel with a firearm in checked baggage, though they must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container. Firearms and ammunition must also be declared when checking in at the ticket counter.

CBS Miami

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 5,208 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, continuing a steady decrease. The Wednesday total was down from 5,336 on Tuesday and 5,502 on Monday. Also, the new data showed 855 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 866 on Tuesday and 882 on Monday. Hospitalizations surged in December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant spread throughout Florida. But case numbers have steadily fallen in recent weeks. (©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Senate Ready To Weigh Local Smoking Restrictions

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A measure that would allow local governments to restrict smoking at beaches and public parks is headed to the Florida Senate floor, though signs would have to be posted to let people know they could smoke cigars or pipes. The Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday approved the bill (SB 224), which sponsor Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, said would help reduce litter from cigarette filters and plastic tips. The vote came after the committee attached an amendment regarding signs. The state has long controlled smoking regulations, but the bill would allow cities and counties to prevent smoking at beaches...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Controversy Surrounding Masks Not Letting Up

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID cases continue to the fall in the United States, but controversy surrounding masks is not letting up. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, COVID was the second leading cause of death in January in the country, overtaking cancer. Still, cases are falling. The seven-day average is now just over 175,000 – down more than 78% since the Omicron peak in January. “I think at some point the American public is just losing it in terms of saying you know we just don’t have the fortitude,” said Dr. John Swartzberg. Swartzberg studies infectious diseases at UC Berkeley. With more than 16,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Attorney Recalls South Florida Bridge Death That Prompted Safety Changes

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A South Florida attorney is speaking out years after representing the family of a man who fell to his death on an opening bridge in Broward County. After the case, safety changes were made, but that didn’t stop a similar tragedy from happening in Palm Beach County last week. In November of 2009, 80-year-old Desmond Nolan was crossing the Sheridan St. bridge when it began to open. He tried to hang on but fell to his death. His family filed a lawsuit against the tender and the company operating the bridge and attorney Jay Cohen represented the victim’s family. The case bringing...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
