ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid-19 daily case rates plunge to one-sixth the record high reached a month ago. But thousands are still dying from Covid-19 every day

By Holly Yan, Deidre McPhillips
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations keep tumbling, more than 2,000 Americans are still dying every day from...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 65

Craig Gillen
1d ago

you mean thousands are dying from the vaccines, and the number of cases are plunging because they stopped lying about them. they are worried about the elections

Reply(2)
39
Kathleen
2d ago

They have to break down the infection rates to per 100,000 because if they put it in percentages people would realize how miniscule it really is.

Reply(7)
24
Robin Sueanne
2d ago

they are dying from both...death rated gone down..not with the vaccine more and more side effects coming out that people are suffering with ..

Reply
14
Related
Daily Mail

Even Fauci thinks the end is in sight! COVID tsar predicts almost all of US will have hit Omicron peak within WEEKS as early tri-state epicenters see infections plunge by up to 64%

The nation's top infectious disease specialist says Omicron cases will likely start dropping throughout the nation by mid-February as the hardest-hit cities experience infection rate dips of up to 64 percent. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US will likely start to 'see a turnaround' in cases and hospitalizations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in South Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is considering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
Washington Post

People who have had covid-19 don’t need three vaccine shots

Omicron’s spread is slowing in the United States, but more than 200,000 people a day are still getting infected by the coronavirus. Two factors help to shape both the likelihood of infection and the severity of the disease: whether someone has been vaccinated, and whether they have been previously infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

There are reasons vaccinated people get the virus

1. None of the COVID vaccines promise 100% immunity. If 205 million are vaccinated and a vaccine is 95% effective, that leaves 5% (over 1 million people) for whom it is not effective. 2. Vaccine effectiveness decreases over time. Five to six months after the second shot for Pfizer, immunity...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Daily#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Jhu#Cnn Com
Chattanooga Daily News

Little girl died of complications from COVID-19 after the virus triggered a rare auto-immune disorder and within days her body could no longer fight it

Unfortunately, the young girl reportedly died of complications from COVID-19 just days after her baby sister was born. The 7-year-old girl reportedly developed an autoimmune response that turned into a rare kind of inflammation called Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis that affects the brain and spinal cord. The family said she died from COVID-19 after the virus triggered a rare autoimmune response.
TENNESSEE STATE
Long Beach Tribune

California man in “excellent health” dies of Covid-19 because he was allegedly unable to find booster dose on time

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus knows no ‘protection’ as it easily evades both natural immunity and the immunity acquired by the Covid-19 vaccines. According to the experts, that’s the main reason why United States set new daily records in new cases officially surpassing more than one million new cases per day last month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Scrubs Magazine

Vaccinated Nurse Dies 12 Hours After Testing Positive of COVID-19

Jeffery Sales, 47, is being remembered as a hero after passing away suddenly from COVID-19. One of his colleagues remembers telling him that he didn’t look good at work. He passed away just 12 hours later after testing positive for COVID-19. His sudden death came as a shock to his colleagues and loved ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

The COVID-19 symptom that may be permanent

During the first wave of COVID-19, loss of taste and smell was a major symptom. Could this change in sense of smell be permanent?. A new study that is soon to be peer reviewed, found that for a specific group, their sense of smell is yet to return. Omicron lasts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Man, who was one of the sickest COVID patients at his hospital, says he regrets not getting the vaccine after spending over two months in a coma and life support

The 36-year-old man, who was reportedly one of the sickest COVID patients at the hospital, says he regrets not getting vaccinated. The man said he went so far into the pandemic without getting sick that he figured he could shrug off getting the vaccine. He had no preexisting conditions and was otherwise healthy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

887K+
Followers
133K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy