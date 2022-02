Super easy and absolutely tasty, these Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Cookies are thick, soft and full of chocolate!. You put a cookie in front of me, odds are that I will eat it. I don't discriminate. These Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Cookies are going to become one of your favorites. They are soft, moist and so flavorful. Plus they make a huge batch! I love when I can make a larger batch of cookies because they really do not last that long in our house. With minimal pantry staple ingredients you can whip these up in no time and they will soon become your go-to cookie. If you are a cookie lover like me, then you need to try this Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Cookie recipe.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO