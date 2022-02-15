ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The Housing Bubble and Mortgage Debt as a Percent of GDP

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, in the Calculated Risk Real Estate Newsletter: The Housing Bubble and Mortgage Debt as a Percent of GDP. In a 2005 post, I included a graph of household mortgage...

www.calculatedriskblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Is it illegal to rent out my house without a buy-to-let mortgage?

Homeowners who have chosen to rent out their property risk landing themselves in hot water if they fail to inform their mortgage lender of their decision. So-called "accidental landlords" – homeowners who fell into the sector by accident – must ensure they are not breaking the terms and conditions of their mortgage by letting a property illegally.
HOUSE RENT
Benzinga

Housing Market Seesaw: Mortgage Rates Soar While Housing Starts Drop

Mortgage rates have spiked as a result of rising inflation and stronger than expected consumer spending, according to new data released by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC). While mortgage rates were on the rise, housing starts were in decline, based on the latest federal data. What Happened: Freddie Mac reported the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Housing Permits Remained Hot In January But Mortgage Rates Also Continued To Rise

Total housing permits were very strong in January, posting a 0.7 percent gain to 1.899 million versus 1.885 million in December,. Total housing starts fell to a 1.638 million annual rate in January from a 1.708 million pace in December, a 4.1 percent decrease. From a year ago, total starts are up 0.8 percent. However, total housing permits were very strong again in January, posting a 0.7 percent gain to 1.899 million versus 1.885 million in December, the second consecutive 15-year high (see first chart). Total permits are up 0.8 percent from the January 2021 level.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Mortgage#Housing Bubble#Fed
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy