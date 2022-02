Naomi Campbell's 9-month-old daughter is, unsurprisingly, a natural supermodel. "She has a really nice closet, thanks to so many designers and friends who have sent her some lovely things, but wow, kids grow fast, don't they?" Campbell told British Vogue in an interview for her March cover issue. Familiar with the spotlight, the 51-year-old supermodel shared the cover spot with her baby girl and new best friend, who took to the cameras like a daisy to sunlight. "She loves the light. She's inquisitive," Campbell said. "She was looking at everyone — she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time. She was taking it all in."

