Financial Reports

What to expect from Barrick Gold's Q4 results?

By Preeti Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.2B (-2.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, GOLD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

EQNR Q4 results - exceeding high expectations, extending outperformance

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) reported Q4 results before the open, exceeding high expectations and building on the Company's 2021 outperformance. Shares are up ~1.0% this morning in Europe, while peers are either side of flat, as a result of:. Earnings and cash flow - EBIT came in at $15.0b versus Street expectations...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Will Twilio match Street's bullish expectations in Q4?

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 9, after market close. Consensus EPS estimate is -$0.22 (vs. $0.04 in year-ago period) and consensus revenue estimate is $769.4M (+40.4% Y/Y). Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White recently said TWLO will "handily" beat estimates as the digital...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Will Virgin Galactic Q4 results top expectations?

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), a spaceflight firm founded by Richard Branson, is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.36 and the consensus revenue estimate is $0.44M. Over the last 1 year, SPCE has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

ALK-Abelló A/S reports Q4 results

ALK-Abelló A/S press release (OTCPK:AKBLF): Q4 EBITDA more than doubled to DKK136M vs. DKK64M, reflecting higher sales, improved gross margins and a modest increase in capacity costs. Revenue of DKK 1.1B (+11.0% Y/Y). For 2022, ALK expects revenue growth of 8-12% and a further improvement in profitability vs. DKK...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Chevron Corporation: Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2021 Complete Analysis

The company generated revenues of $48.13 billion in 4Q21 compared to $25.25 billion in 4Q20. Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 on January 28, 2022. 1 - 4Q21 and full-year 2021 Results snapshot. CVX reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.56, missing analysts' expectations compared to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Elko Daily Free Press

Barrick increases gold reserves

TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corp. reported attributable and probable mineral reserves of 69 million ounces at the end of 2021, up from 68 million ounces in 2020, with the Goldrush underground project in Nevada contributing 4.8 million ounces. Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said that in...
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Barrick posts Q4 beat, plans $1B stock buyback

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +1.2% pre-market after topping expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues, raising its quarterly dividend by 11% and launching a stock buyback program of as much as $1B. Barrick also implemented a performance dividend policy, with an additional dividend to be linked to the net cash on the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

