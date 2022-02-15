ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's your sign? Zimmermann delivers out of this world fall 22 collection inspired by the stars

By Pandora Amoratis For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Zimmermann found inspiration in the stars for their fall 22 collection.

'There’s always been something so fun and intriguing to me about pop astrology and the idea that our personalities are influenced by our birth signs,' said Creative Director Nicky Zimmermann.

'We picked up the symbols and icons of the zodiac in our detailing and finishes and there’s a conscious clash of fabric textures in each look. It’s a collection that’s high on finer details. Maybe that’s a bit of the Virgo in me coming through!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3Tul_0eFTxXpr00
Zimmermann found inspiration in the stars for their fall 22 collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUpTm_0eFTxXpr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iXlI_0eFTxXpr00
'We picked up the symbols and icons of the zodiac in our detailing and finishes and there’s a conscious clash of fabric textures in each look'

It's not the first time astrology has served as inspiration for a collection but Zimmermann found a way to make a celestial sartorial statement in only a way the label could: sophisticated, feminine and cool.

The luxury Australian brand worked with Scottish artist Anita Inverarity on twelve key prints that represent each sign of the zodiac, Anita's stunning prints were then incorporated across the collection.

'We wanted it all to feel really eclectic with a sense of fun,' shared Nicky.

Playful proportions added to the drama of it all. Think double-flare pants, tiered crinoline ruffles in georgette, puff shoulders, floor-skimming dresses and oversize coats.

From zodiac motifs to crystal buttons and orbital jewelry, no galactic detail is spared!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AasLr_0eFTxXpr00
Stargazer conjures a visually rich world of textures, prints and mythical motifs inspired by celestial folklore for Fall 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOvPb_0eFTxXpr00
Silhouettes are nipped at the waist with strategic volume and bespoke craft trims and embroideries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztWJD_0eFTxXpr00
The luxury Australian label worked with Scottish artist Anita Inverarity on twelve key prints that represent each sign of the zodiac
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMrjL_0eFTxXpr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GnDu_0eFTxXpr00
Stargazer conjures a visually rich world of textures, prints and mythical motifs inspired by celestial folklore for fall 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OegOl_0eFTxXpr00
The highly intricate illustrations created by Anita Inverarity re-imagine the Zimmermann girl in imaginary scenes reflective of each star sign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vC4Af_0eFTxXpr00
Stylist Romy Frydman beautifully styled each look with clashing prints and statement outerwear.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bL0eb_0eFTxXpr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjM98_0eFTxXpr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdDdk_0eFTxXpr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNhvs_0eFTxXpr00
From zodiac motifs to crystal buttons and orbital jewelry, no galactic detail is spared
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcMg7_0eFTxXpr00

