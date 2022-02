GTA Online now lets you play its special series of co-op missions starring Franklin and Lamar, featuring ample callbacks to their shenanigans back in story mode. The GTA Online Short Trips missions were formerly only accessible to players who had finished all of the missions in The Contract, which is no small task (to say nothing of the prerequisites, which include dropping at least GTA$2 million on a building for your new business). But as of today, all you need to do is head to the Jobs Menu and select Short Trips to start playing with a co-op partner. You'll even receive double GTA$ and RP rewards for playing through February 16.

